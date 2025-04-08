 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

U.S. forces to deploy large reconnaissance drones in southern Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

U.S. forces will deploy large reconnaissance drones in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa for an indefinite period to enhance surveillance and information gathering, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Tuesday, although the move has triggered local objection.

MQ-4C Triton aircraft are expected to begin operating out of Kadena Air Base "within a few weeks," Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told a press conference in Tokyo.

The Triton is a long-endurance unmanned aircraft with a wingspan of around 40 meters designed to fly at higher altitudes and cover wider areas than the smaller MQ-9 Reaper drones that have been stationed at the same air base since 2023.

Last year, the U.S. military tentatively deployed two Tritons at the Kadena base for about five months from May. Okinawa is part of a chain of islands stretching southwest from Kyushu toward Taiwan, facing the East China Sea where Chinese military activity has been increasing.

After being informed of the deployment by the Defense Ministry, the Okinawa prefectural government expressed opposition to the plan as it could increase the base-hosting burden on local communities. The prefecture hosts the bulk of U.S. military installations in Japan.

"We strongly demand that the deployment plan be reconsidered and that our burden be reduced in a visible manner," Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said in a statement.

Nakatani told the press conference that he expects the noise to be "limited," citing that almost no complaints were reported during last year's provisional Triton deployment and that the aircraft, like the RQ-4 Global Hawk drones that are already operating in Japan, does not need to take off and land frequently given its long-range capability.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Stories Of Workplace Sexism in Japan: ‘Only Women Know How To Vacuum’

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Start Investing in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy Tips For Your Next Chapter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Articles for Your Next Chapter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

Odawara Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

Kitakami Tenshochi Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

How to Buy Tickets for Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

GaijinPot Blog