U.S. forces to deploy large reconnaissance drones in southern Japan

U.S. forces will deploy large reconnaissance drones in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa for an indefinite period to enhance surveillance and information gathering, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Tuesday, although the move has triggered local objection.

MQ-4C Triton aircraft are expected to begin operating out of Kadena Air Base "within a few weeks," Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told a press conference in Tokyo.

The Triton is a long-endurance unmanned aircraft with a wingspan of around 40 meters designed to fly at higher altitudes and cover wider areas than the smaller MQ-9 Reaper drones that have been stationed at the same air base since 2023.

Last year, the U.S. military tentatively deployed two Tritons at the Kadena base for about five months from May. Okinawa is part of a chain of islands stretching southwest from Kyushu toward Taiwan, facing the East China Sea where Chinese military activity has been increasing.

After being informed of the deployment by the Defense Ministry, the Okinawa prefectural government expressed opposition to the plan as it could increase the base-hosting burden on local communities. The prefecture hosts the bulk of U.S. military installations in Japan.

"We strongly demand that the deployment plan be reconsidered and that our burden be reduced in a visible manner," Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said in a statement.

Nakatani told the press conference that he expects the noise to be "limited," citing that almost no complaints were reported during last year's provisional Triton deployment and that the aircraft, like the RQ-4 Global Hawk drones that are already operating in Japan, does not need to take off and land frequently given its long-range capability.

