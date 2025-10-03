U.S. government shutdown forces Yokosuka fireworks event to be canceled

The impact of the U.S. federal government shutdown that began this week has reverberated across the Pacific, forcing Yokosuka, a city near Tokyo that hosts the U.S. 7th fleet, to cancel a fireworks event planned for the weekend.

The municipal government said Thursday that it was no longer able to secure a spectators' gallery for the fireworks because a related "open base" event at the Yokosuka base was called off amid the government shutdown.

The U.S. Navy base has been one of the venues for members of the public to see the annual fireworks display for years. The city was expecting that half of the roughly 190,000 spectators it had hoped to attract this year would view the event from the base.

But the base said Yokosuka Friendship Day was no longer happening on Sunday, as some U.S. government agencies have partially shut down after their funding lapsed at the end of September.

The municipal government looked for an alternative gallery site, but after failing to find one, it concluded the event could not be held while ensuring spectator safety, according to the city.

In Okinawa, a U.S. Marine Corps event billed the Futenma Flight Line Fair has been canceled. It was scheduled to be held at Air Station Futenma on Saturday and Sunday.

