U.S.-Japan Council chief urges more student exchanges for closer ties

The new chief of the U.S.-Japan Council has her eye on the need for more programs for leaders and students in both countries to forge closer relations, and says the Washington-based nonprofit organization is ready to help make it happen.

"We believe student exchange is critical" for developing the next generation of leaders to serve as a bridge between the two countries, Audrey Yamamoto, a fourth-generation Japanese-American who became president of the council in late March, said in a recent interview with Kyodo News.

The number of students coming to the United States from Japan has failed to mark a significant increase in recent years, due partly to the impacts of the novel coronavirus, which intensified into a global pandemic in 2020.

"I don't think it's driven out of a lack of interest. I think it's driven by skyrocketing costs," Yamamoto said, referring to the prolonged decline of the yen's value against the U.S. dollar and other major currencies.

Despite the recent financial trends, she hopes the council's scholarship fund as well as its other programs like the Tomodachi Initiative, launched after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, will continue to make student exchange between the countries possible.

The council-led initiative features a set of projects involving the public and private sectors of the two countries in efforts to help people affected by the massive natural disaster that hit a wide area in northeastern and eastern Japan. "Tomodachi" means "friends" in Japanese.

The council would like to help create an environment that makes it easier for Japanese students to come to the United States for study, Yamamoto said.

Yamamoto, who hails from California and has relatives in Hiroshima and Tokushima prefectures, became the third president of the council dedicated to bilateral exchange since its founding in 2009. She previously served as an executive of a national foundation for the acceptance and prosperity of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The partnership between the United States and Japan, she said, is needed now "more than ever" to deal with tensions involving China, the situation surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the continued conflict in Gaza, as well as global climate change.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit the U.S. capital next week for a summit with President Joe Biden and other events. Kishida's visit as a state guest will "underscore the enduring strength" of the U.S.-Japan relationship, Yamamoto said.

The nonprofit organization has nearly 900 members in positions across various sectors, including government and business, that can strengthen Washington-Tokyo ties, she said.

