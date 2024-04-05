Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

U.S.-Japan Council chief urges more student exchanges for closer ties

6 Comments
WASHINGTON

The new chief of the U.S.-Japan Council has her eye on the need for more programs for leaders and students in both countries to forge closer relations, and says the Washington-based nonprofit organization is ready to help make it happen.

"We believe student exchange is critical" for developing the next generation of leaders to serve as a bridge between the two countries, Audrey Yamamoto, a fourth-generation Japanese-American who became president of the council in late March, said in a recent interview with Kyodo News.

The number of students coming to the United States from Japan has failed to mark a significant increase in recent years, due partly to the impacts of the novel coronavirus, which intensified into a global pandemic in 2020.

"I don't think it's driven out of a lack of interest. I think it's driven by skyrocketing costs," Yamamoto said, referring to the prolonged decline of the yen's value against the U.S. dollar and other major currencies.

Despite the recent financial trends, she hopes the council's scholarship fund as well as its other programs like the Tomodachi Initiative, launched after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, will continue to make student exchange between the countries possible.

The council-led initiative features a set of projects involving the public and private sectors of the two countries in efforts to help people affected by the massive natural disaster that hit a wide area in northeastern and eastern Japan. "Tomodachi" means "friends" in Japanese.

The council would like to help create an environment that makes it easier for Japanese students to come to the United States for study, Yamamoto said.

Yamamoto, who hails from California and has relatives in Hiroshima and Tokushima prefectures, became the third president of the council dedicated to bilateral exchange since its founding in 2009. She previously served as an executive of a national foundation for the acceptance and prosperity of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The partnership between the United States and Japan, she said, is needed now "more than ever" to deal with tensions involving China, the situation surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the continued conflict in Gaza, as well as global climate change.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit the U.S. capital next week for a summit with President Joe Biden and other events. Kishida's visit as a state guest will "underscore the enduring strength" of the U.S.-Japan relationship, Yamamoto said.

The nonprofit organization has nearly 900 members in positions across various sectors, including government and business, that can strengthen Washington-Tokyo ties, she said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

It wouldn't surprise me that many people are put off due to gun violence and safety concerns.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Nonsense. Guns and safety never deterred them before. It's the astronomical costs these days. Japanese just don't have the money.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Who in their good mind would want to go to USA given the recent currency exchange rates, gun violence, racism and assault especially for being Asian looking! There are much more safer, better and more beautiful countries to go for exchange programs!

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

JimToday 02:27 am JST

Who in their good mind would want to go to USA given the recent currency exchange rates, gun violence, racism and assault especially for being Asian looking! There are much more safer, better and more beautiful countries to go for exchange programs!

If you don't want to make money and are hung up on your propaganda over reality, sure, please stay away.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Many incidents of anti-Asian hate crimes. Japanese, if they can scrape up the needed coin, are now choosing Australia, Canada or even the UK as these nations are much safer.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Many incidents of anti-Asian hate crimes. Japanese, if they can scrape up the needed coin, are now choosing Australia, Canada or even the UK as these nations are much safer.

Source: Trust me, bro.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The 10 Best Things to Do in Akihabara

GaijinPot Blog

Bihoku Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel

Kumobaike Pond

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 1 – 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Cherry Blossom Season in Tokyo: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Magical Girl Anime: The Lasting Legacy

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Shinjuku

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Self-Pleasure Toys for Women

Savvy Tokyo

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

See Where Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Now in Japan on GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Blog