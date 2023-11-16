Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

U.S. Marines sets up littoral unit in Okinawa for islands defense

1 Comment
NAHA

The U.S. Marines set up Wednesday a littoral regiment in Okinawa capable of a flexible and rapid response to bolster the defense of remote islands in southwestern Japan amid China's increased military assertiveness at sea.

The existing 12th Marine Regiment based in the southern prefecture of Okinawa was reorganized into the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, or MLR.

"We're proud to be here in the First Island Chain, and a force prepared to respond to contingencies wherever and whenever required," said Col. Peter Eltringham, commanding officer of the new regiment, at a ceremony at Camp Hansen in Okinawa.

The First Island Chain refers to an area stretching from Japan's southwestern Nansei island chain, which includes the Japan-controlled Senkaku islets, also claimed by China, to Taiwan and the Philippines.

The littoral regiment, consisting of about 2,000 personnel, is the Marines' second. The first was set up in Hawaii in March 2022, while another is also being planned for another location by 2027.

The Japanese and U.S. governments confirmed the regiment's establishment at the so-called two-plus-two talks involving defense and foreign ministers in January.

The ceremony was attended by around 200 people, including Gen. Yasunori Morishita, chief of staff of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

They are not there to "defend" Japan. They are there as a forward base to attack China.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Dutch Slope

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 13 – 19

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Sanbe

GaijinPot Travel

Oita Prefectural Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

How I Handle My Curly Hair in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Gakuen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

5 Common English Teacher Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

GaijinPot Blog

Life in A Japanese Share House: Costs, Benefits and Social Life

GaijinPot Blog

10 Simple Tips For Saving Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Oni no Shitaburui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Modern Japanese Monsters and Their Folklore Equivalents

GaijinPot Blog