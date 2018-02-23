Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

U.S. military helicopter flies over Okinawa school again

1 Comment
NAHA

A U.S. military helicopter flew over an elementary school next to an air base in Okinawa on Friday afternoon despite a promise to avoid doing so, Japanese government sources and the U.S. Forces said.

The U.S. military made the promise after a window fell from a CH-53E chopper onto the grounds of an elementary school there in December.

The Marines admitted a helicopter flew over the Futenma No. 2 Elementary School on Friday, and said an investigation has been launched.

"Although U.S. Forces voluntarily ceased flights over the school to the greatest extent possible, a U.S. helicopter inadvertently overflew the school at around 3:30 p.m. Friday," the U.S. Forces said in a statement.

"An investigation immediately began to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the overflight in order to prevent such flights from occurring again in the future," it said.

The Defense Ministry lodged a protest with the U.S. military last month for flying helicopters over the school, but the Marines denied it then.

Local concerns have intensified over repeated accidents and mishaps involving U.S. aircraft in the southern Japanese island prefecture, where the bulk of U.S. military forces in Japan are located.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Comically inept.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Japanese Makeup Remover Wipes

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

It’s a Long Way to the Top: Starting a Band in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Tainai Meguri

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Assistant Language Teachers in Japan Should Rise Above the Acronym

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Health & Beauty

Smart Aging: 4 Ways Tengenji Solaria Clinic Makes This Possible

Savvy Tokyo