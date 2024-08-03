U.S. military helicopter makes emergency landing near Tokyo

A helicopter believed to belong to U.S. forces in Japan made an emergency landing on a rice field near Tokyo on Saturday, police said, adding there have been no reports of injuries.

The police received an emergency call around 10:55 a.m. saying a helicopter labeled Navy had landed on the field in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, not far from a U.S. base in Atsugi.

The helicopter, carrying 12 people, suffered an engine problem en route to a base in Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture, southwestern Japan, from one in Atsugi, according to a local fire department responding to the incident.

