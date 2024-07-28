3 U.S. military helicopters make emergency landing in western Japan

Three U.S. military helicopters made an emergency landing Sunday by the side of a river in Wakayama Prefecture in western Japan, with no injuries reported, local governments said.

The helicopters, two large and one small, later took off from the site in Hashimoto after they were seen landing Sunday morning by emergency rescue workers, who were returning to a fire station, according to the city's fire department.

The Wakayama prefectural government said it was notified by a local defense bureau that U.S. military helicopters had landed on the riverside.

It is believed that one of the aircraft had suffered a malfunction, according to the fire department.

© KYODO