U.S. military, Okinawa hold 1st safety forum after sex assault cases

NAHA

Representatives of U.S. forces in Japan and Okinawa authorities held their first meeting Friday under a new forum to discuss joint safety measures, following alleged sexual assault cases involving American service members in the southern island prefecture.

In closed-door talks at the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Foster, the U.S. military outlined its existing preventive measures, while both sides agreed to work toward holding a regular joint community patrol, like the one conducted in April in the city of Okinawa, and expanding it to other parts of the prefecture, according to a local government official.

The launch of the new dialogue venue, named "Okinawa Community Partnership Forum," was announced in July last year by U.S. Forces Japan, after revelations of alleged sexual assault cases in June sparked renewed safety concerns among locals.

Okinawa Prefecture hosts the bulk of U.S. military installations in Japan, and anti-base sentiment runs deep due to aircraft noise, pollution and crimes committed by American service members.

The participants of the first meeting of the new forum included representatives from the Okinawa prefectural government, the city of Okinawa, local police, the U.S. forces on Okinawa and the U.S. Consulate General Naha. Officials from Japan's foreign and defense ministries also took part.

The meeting is expected to be held about once a year going forward.

Specific assault cases were not discussed in the meeting, according to the local government official.

"Establishing an avenue for each organization to propose measures to prevent incidents involving U.S. military is of great significance," Masahito Tamari, director general of the Okinawa governor's office, told reporters after the meeting.

The U.S. military said in its statement that the talks "highlighted the importance of ongoing communication and collaboration between USFJ and the Okinawa community."

"Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to fostering a positive and mutually beneficial relationship based on trust and respect," it added.

Good to see that dialog is happening.

