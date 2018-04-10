Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. military parachute falls on Tokyo school grounds

TOKYO

A U.S. Air Force member's parachute dropped on the grounds of a school near Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo when it failed to open and was cut loose during a drill on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

No one was hurt in the incident, officials of the city of Hamura said. However, it further stoked safety concerns for some local residents already uneasy about the recently announced deployment of Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft to the Yokota base.

The Japanese ministry said it was briefed by the U.S. military that a service member had to cut loose a parachute when it failed to deploy. The member was able to land safely using a backup parachute.

Students found the parachute on tennis courts at the premises of the city-run junior high school in Hamura. The cloth was as long as 3 meters and had English language written on it.

The U.S. Air Force had notified the Defense Ministry's local bureau in advance that it would conduct a parachuting drill from Monday to Friday. On Tuesday, the member practiced parachuting from a transport aircraft, according to the ministry.

"It would have been terrible if the parachute had hit a child," a local resident said. A university student living nearby said she was already nervous that an accident might occur due to the planned deployment of the Osprey aircraft, which critics call "trouble-prone."

A number of incidents involving the U.S. military have occurred recently in Japan, including a window falling from a CH-53E transport helicopter onto the playground of an elementary school adjacent to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa in December. No one was hurt in that incident.

Is this intentional? Is this a meme now? What's next, freedom?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

