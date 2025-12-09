 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

U.S. military parachute falls onto children's center in Tokyo suburbs

4 Comments
TOKYO

A parachute used by a U.S. military personnel during a training exercise at Yokota Air Base in November fell onto the grounds of a nearby children's community center in Fussa, western Tokyo, city officials said Tuesday.

The city plans to protest to both the U.S. military and the Japanese government. No injuries to residents were reported.

According to the Fussa municipal government and the Defense Ministry's North Kanto Defense Bureau, strong winds blew the main parachute and a pilot chute off course after the U.S. military personnel detached them during the training exercise on Nov 20.

The main parachute landed on the playground of the children's center, about 100 meters from the base, and U.S. military personnel retrieved it that night without obtaining permission from the city.

On Dec 1, a staff member at the children's center found the pilot chute on the facility's rooftop, which was then retrieved by city officials.

The U.S. military personnel who performed the jump had landed inside the base using a reserve parachute, the officials said.

The parachute drop exercise had only just resumed on Nov 20, after being temporarily suspended when a U.S. military personnel landed outside the base in the adjacent city of Hamura, also in western Tokyo, two days earlier.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

U.S. military should go home now or pay a rent fee like everyone.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Fortunately, it wasn't a fighter jet like the Osprey that fell.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

TIAN TERRYToday  04:50 pm JST

Fortunately, it wasn't a fighter jet like the Osprey that fell.

The Osprey is not a fighter jet. Both.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

For anyone who doesn't understand about the use of parachutes, a small pilot chute is used to extract the main chute. But in case the main chute becomes fouled, as seems to be the case here, the jumper detaches from the main and deploys the reserve (back-up) chute. The detached chute then falls to the ground separately. It's a system designed for the safety of the jumper, and the main chute doesn't pose a risk to people on the ground generally speaking. So no need to get your knickers in a twist, Francis.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

Experiencing Magic at the Harry Potter Studio Tour in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kounotori Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Visa Fees Are Rising—But What Problem Is This Solving?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Daiso Winter Must-Haves For Keeping Warm

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

A Guide to Gojyoin: Japanese Castle Stamps

Savvy Tokyo

Food

The Best Christmas Dining Offers in Tokyo For The 2025 Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Inside the World Cosplay Summit: Which Country is Your Favorite?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Enjoy Christmas in Japan When You’re Single

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

OTC Japanese Medicines for Flu Season

GaijinPot Blog