AU.S. guided-missile destroyer is seen at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka. Photo: REUTERS file
national

U.S. Navy contractor may have dumped wastewater in Japanese ports: report

WASHINGTON

A Japanese contractor is being investigated by U.S. authorities for possibly dumping wastewater from U.S. warships into Japanese harbors, U.S. media report.

Kanto Kosan Co is suspected of disposing wastewater at ports in Yokosuka, Sasebo, and in Okinawa since 2008 and covering it up, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The wastewater treatment company has denied any wrongdoing, according to the report.

The Navy started looking into the matter in March 2018, and the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation later joined in the investigation.

Three former employees of Kanto Kosan said the company failed to treat wastewater as contracted and falsified records and test samples, the report said.

One of the former employees said staff would typically dump partially treated wastewater from a hose inside U.S. bases in Japan when there were few other people around and tap water was often sent in place of treated wastewater for monthly laboratory analysis to ensure a positive result, according to the report.

U.S. government data show the Navy's contracts with the company were worth more than $100 million since 2008, it said.

The wastewater treatment company told Kyodo News on Tuesday that the report is "groundless" and that it will take legal action.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the government is gathering information from the U.S. side on the alleged disposal of wastewater.

"We will confirm the facts first and take appropriate action," the top government spokesman said at a press conference.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

