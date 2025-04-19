 Japan Today
U.S. Navy to ship home radioactive waste from carrier at Japan base

YOKOSUKA

The U.S. Navy is preparing to ship low-level radioactive waste generated during maintenance work on the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George Washington at Yokosuka Naval Base to the United States, the local government said.

The radioactive waste in three containers, including cleaning rags, gloves and plastic sheets, was loaded on a transport ship with Yokosuka city officials present.

The city received the notification from the Defense Ministry. Safety and environment concerns linger among residents of Yokosuka, where the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, the largest forward-deployed American fleet, is also headquartered.

This will be the 14th time that the U.S. Navy ships radioactive waste from the Yokosuka base since 2009.

The George Washington was deployed for the second time to the base in November, replacing the Ronald Reagan.

While they are at it, mind taking my trash along too?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

