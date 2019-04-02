Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Osprey makes emergency landing at western Japan airport

OSAKA

A U.S. military Osprey aircraft made an emergency landing Monday afternoon at a busy western Japan airport, causing some commercial flight delays, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

An MV-22 Osprey belonging to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa Prefecture landed at Itami airport straddling Osaka and Hyogo prefectures at around 1:55 p.m. It landed safely and taxied to a parking apron with no injury or structural damage, the Defense Ministry said.

The tilt-rotor aircraft, which was on its way to the U.S. Navy's Atsugi base in Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, from the Marines' Air Station Iwakuni in the western Japan prefecture of Yamaguchi, had sent an emergency message before landing, according to the ministry.

The ministry asked the U.S. side to report details of the incident.

The emergency landing forced Itami airport, one of the primary airports in western Japan, to temporarily close one of its two runways, causing a delay of around 20 minutes for several commercial flights, according to the transport ministry.

