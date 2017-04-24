Kadena residents angered by U.S. parachuting drill

The U.S. military conducted a parachuting drill over Kadena Air Base on Okinawa's main island on Monday morning, irking the host town as Japan and the United States have agreed to hold such drills only at a different airfield in the southwestern prefecture.

The town of Kadena, which had called for the military not to conduct a parachuting exercise at the air base, said Monday the drill was unacceptable.

Local residents remember an incident in 1965 in which an elementary schoolgirl was crushed to death by a trailer that was parachuted down to the village of Yomitan in a U.S. military drill.

A parachuting drill was last conducted over the Kadena base in 2011, and all 30 personnel who parachuted from MC-130 aircraft in Monday's drill landed within the base premises, according to the town.

The town had been notified of the drill by the Japanese Defense Ministry on Sunday night.

Japan and the United States agreed in 1996 on parachuting drills by the U.S. military at an auxiliary airfield on the Ie Island near Okinawa's main island.

