Newsletter Signup Register / Login
×
national

Kadena residents angered by U.S. parachuting drill

5 Comments
NAHA

The U.S. military conducted a parachuting drill over Kadena Air Base on Okinawa's main island on Monday morning, irking the host town as Japan and the United States have agreed to hold such drills only at a different airfield in the southwestern prefecture.

The town of Kadena, which had called for the military not to conduct a parachuting exercise at the air base, said Monday the drill was unacceptable.

Local residents remember an incident in 1965 in which an elementary schoolgirl was crushed to death by a trailer that was parachuted down to the village of Yomitan in a U.S. military drill.

A parachuting drill was last conducted over the Kadena base in 2011, and all 30 personnel who parachuted from MC-130 aircraft in Monday's drill landed within the base premises, according to the town.

The town had been notified of the drill by the Japanese Defense Ministry on Sunday night.

Japan and the United States agreed in 1996 on parachuting drills by the U.S. military at an auxiliary airfield on the Ie Island near Okinawa's main island.

© KYODO

Great tours and adventures in Asia's four season playground

Choose from hand-picked tours throughout Japan with professional guides in amazing destinations.

Outdoor Japan Adventures

View More
  • Sort by
  • Oldest
  • Latest
  • Popular

5 Comments
Login to comment

Are they trying to ruin relations with Japan?

-2

When I lived in Okinawa many Okinawans loved watching the military drills. There are always 2 sides to the story.

1

Japan and the United States have agreed to hold such drills only at a different airfield

...So what was the excuse for holding the drill at a place they had agreed not to hold it? And after the town asked them not to?

-2

God forbid the troops train. It is a massive air base, get over it.

1

Get Americans angry to Japan. Is not Japan begging America to hold down North Korea?

1

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration