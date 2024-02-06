U.S. public health agency CDC sets up office in Tokyo

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their offices in Atlanta, Georgia.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention opened a regional office in Tokyo on Monday, aiming to enhance cooperation with Japan and other Asian countries to better handle possible future pandemics following COVID-19.

Mandy Cohen, chief of the U.S. public health agency, and Japanese health minister Keizo Takemi attended the opening ceremony of the CDC East Asia and Pacific regional office held at the official residence of U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel.

The CDC has previously opened regional offices in countries including Brazil, Oman and Vietnam.

U.S. President Joe Biden mentioned a plan to launch a CDC regional office in Japan when he visited the country in May 2022.

"International collaboration, transparency, and science, especially among partner countries like Japan, are key," Emanuel said in a statement, noting the opening of the new office in Tokyo "brings together American, Japanese, and regional expertise to track, respond to and defeat diseases."

