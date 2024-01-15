Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
national

U.S. records confirm 12 U.S. soldiers died from Hiroshima A-bomb

0 Comments
TOKYO

A recently discovered U.S. official document has confirmed that 12 American soldiers were killed in the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, making it the first known acknowledgment by the United States of how many of its captured military personnel died then.

A copy of the Dec 20, 1948 report, titled "Death of 12 American fliers as a result of the atomic bombing on (Hiroshima)," had been written as part of an investigation into Japanese war crimes during World War II and whether the soldiers, who were Japan's prisoners of war, had been subject to abuses.

The one-page report, written by Capt Robert Miller of the U.S. military, said that there was "insufficient evidence to prove an atrocity and no prosecutive action was taken," referring to trials for any such abuses, therefore concluding that the soldiers had died in the bombing of the western Japan city on Aug 6, 1945.

A copy of the report was obtained by Kyodo News from the U.S. National Archives, with the findings analyzed by Hitoshi Nagai, a professor of modern Japanese history at the Hiroshima Peace Institute.

Shigeaki Mori, an 86-year-old Japanese historian who is also a survivor of the bombing, was the first to mention the 12 victims in a book published in 2008, after conducting his own research and interviewing their bereaved family members.

During his 2016 visit to Hiroshima, then U.S. President Barack Obama mentioned the deaths of about "a dozen Americans held prisoners" in a speech, but the source for the figure was unknown.

The report did not mention the names of the 12 soldiers.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Takeo Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How To Start Winter Bonsai in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake: How to Help

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: 10 Multicultural and Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Izumi Crane Observation Center

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Yufu

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

19 Freshly Awarded Michelin Stars Lighting Up Tokyo’s Dining Scene

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best 7 Destinations In Japan’s Least Popular Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Beautiful Daffodil Flower Fields Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Offbeat Museums

Savvy Tokyo