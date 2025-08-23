U.S. report reveals Japan's role in Yokohama war crimes trials for 1st time

A newly uncovered U.S. military report reveals that over 400 Japanese were mobilized to run the Class-B and C Yokohama war crimes trials from 1945 to 1949, marking the first time the full extent of their involvement has come to light recently.

The document on the U.S.-led trials, held after Japan's surrender in World War II, lists more than 1,000 people, including Americans, with about 200 Japanese serving as interpreters, clerks and other staff, and around 240 as defense lawyers.

Kyodo News has obtained a copy of the report from the National Diet Library.

Hitoshi Nagai, a professor of modern Japanese history and vice director of the Hiroshima Peace Institute, said that the findings provide the clearest picture yet of Japan's extensive involvement in the trials.

While views of the trials remain divided, with many in Japan calling them harsh and one-sided, the document also indicates the United States considered their impact on future relations and sought to provide fair defense for former Japanese military personnel and civilians.

"Our future relations with the Japanese, to a large extent, would be governed by our present relations with them," the report said, adding their duty "encompassed the manner in which the suspected war criminals were to be brought to justice."

The Yokohama District Court held trials from December 1945 to October 1949 in which 1,039 individuals were indicted over 300 incidents. Of 123 sentenced to death, 51 were hanged, while more than half later had their sentences commuted.

Most were accused of atrocities against prisoners of war and inhumane conduct toward civilians. Under the postwar classification, Class-B and Class-C war criminals were defined as those charged with ordinary war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The U.S. 8th Army, headquartered in Yokohama south of Tokyo, compiled in 1949 a 100-page document titled "Report of the Operations and Conduct of the 'B' and 'C' War Crimes Trials Conducted by the Eighth Army Under the Supervision of the Staff Judge Advocate."

The document shows the United States began gathering evidence on war crimes and compiling lists of suspects early in 1945, ahead of the trials, while also saying that the "work was kept a secret until the end of the war."

Around 260 judges served at the trials, mostly Americans, along with a dozen from Britain, Canada, China, New Zealand and the Netherlands. The U.S. side had 55 defense lawyers and over 500 staff, including interpreters.

Prosecutors belonged to the General Headquarters, and about 30 were transferred to the 8th Army in September 1948 to speed up the trials.

