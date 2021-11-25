Uber Eats Japan will not be charged for hiring Vietnamese overstayers

Tokyo prosecutors decided Thursday not to indict Uber Eats Japan Inc, formerly Uber Japan Co, and two of its former staff over allegations of hiring two Vietnamese whose visas had lapsed in violation of the immigration control law.

Tokyo police referred a 47-year-old former representative of Uber Japan and a 36-year-old former employee in charge of legal compliance to prosecutors on June 22, but the prosecutors decided not to indict without giving a reason.

The two former staff members were suspected of hiring the overstayers between June and August 2020 as Uber Eats delivery employees without checking the status of their visas.

The former legal compliance officer had admitted to the allegation, while the former representative denied the allegation, according to the police.

Uber Japan changed to Uber Eats Japan this year.

In Tokyo last year, police took action on 184 similar cases involving overstayers and others, prompting food delivery service companies to tighten their rules for checking the visa status of employees.

