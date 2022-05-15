Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Ueno zoo panda's return to China delayed again due to pandemic

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government says it has postponed returning a popular female offspring of a giant panda couple on loan from China for another six months until year-end due to transportation difficulties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Xiang Xiang, born in June 2017 at the Ueno Zoological Gardens in the capital's Taito ward, was supposed to leave for China when she turned 2, but the loan was extended due to her popularity and later because of the pandemic. The new deadline is Dec 31.

The female was born to father Ri Ri and mother Shin Shin, a panda couple lent to Japan in February 2011, which means she also belongs to China.

Xiang Xiang is the older sister to twins Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, born in June last year. The zoo plans to hold a birthday event this year for all three panda siblings born in the same month.

"I would like people of many generations to celebrate their growth," Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said at a press conference on Friday.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Zoos/aquariums are an archaic format like the freakshow of old, and need to be phased out. Always a depsressing, consumer based financially efficient footpath of caged beasts to gawk at. Non profit sanctuarys that happen to allow visitors? Sure... but the weak 'awareness' argument of Zoos is laughable in the digital age. Japan is one of the world's few developed countries that still has a repulsive human-centric relationship with wildlife.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Canada sent their panadas back to China mid-pandemic bc of the lack of bamboo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog