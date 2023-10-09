Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Britain WWII Veteran
Richard Day, 97, right, a British army veteran who survived the Burma Campaign, one of the harshest battles in the World War II, talks to Yukihiro Torikai, left, a Tokai University humanities professor whose late grandfather also fought in the campaign, during a memorial at the Chidorigafuchi National Cemetery in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Mari Yamaguchi
national

UK veteran, 97, who fought against Japan in World War II visits Tokyo's national cemetery

0 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

A British army veteran who fought and survived one of his country's harshest battles known as the Burma Campaign against the Japanese during World War II traveled to Japan to lay flowers at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at a memorial ceremony on Monday to stress the importance of reconciliation.

Richard Day, 97, who survived the decisive 1944 Battle of Kohima in northeast India — where Japan fought to capture the then British-controlled territory — stood up from a wheelchair, placed a wreath of red flowers on a table and saluted the souls of the unknown Japanese soldiers at Tokyo's Cihdorigafuchi National Cemetery.

“It was very moving, but it brought back some terrible memories,” Day said after the ceremony. When he was laying flowers, he said, “I was remembering the screams of people ... they were crying out after their mothers.”

He shook hands at the memorial and later conversed with relatives of the Japanese veterans who also attended the event.

“You can’t carry hate," Day said. “(Otherwise) You are not hating each other, you are hurting yourself.”

Day was in his late teens when he was sent to the notoriously severe battle, where he also faced harsh conditions, including contracting malaria and dysentery simultaneously while fighting the Japanese.

About 160,000 Japanese were killed during the battle, many from starvation and illnesses due to insufficient supplies and planning.

Some 50,000 British and Commonwealth troops were also killed, nearly half of whom perished in brutal prison camps. Hard feelings toward Japan’s brutal treatment of prisoners of war remained in Britain years after the fighting ended.

Yukihiko Torikai, a Tokai University professor of humanities and culture, came on behalf of his grandfather Tsuneo Torikai who returned from the campaign alive after his supervisor ordered a withdrawal.

The university professor shook hands with Day, expressing his appreciation of the British veteran’s trip to Japan. He later said he is aware not everyone is ready for reconciliation and that it would have been even better if a Japanese veteran who survived the battle could come.

“As we foster friendship, it is important to remember the past, not just putting it behind,” Torikai said.

Military officials from the embassies in Tokyo of former allied countries, including the United States, New Zealand and Australia attended the ceremony.

Event organizer Akiko Macdonald, the daughter of a Japanese veteran who also survived the Battle of Kohima and now heads the London-based Burma Campaign Society, said the joint memorial in Japan for those lost in the battles of Kohima and Imphal was especially meaningful.

Day is also set to visit and pray at Yokohama War Cemetary, where many of the buried were POWs, as well as Yamagata, Hiroshima. He also wanted to visit Kyoto to find the hotel where he stayed while on postwar duties to thank them for their hospitality.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: French Influence & Elegance in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

The Best 24-Hour Coffee Shops and Internet Cafes in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 9 – 15

Savvy Tokyo

5 Must-Visit Cosmos Gardens in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health

A Guide to Halal Food in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What is The Nara Deer Antler-Cutting Ceremony?

GaijinPot Blog

Challenges of Finding Apartments in Japan by a Real Estate Agent

GaijinPot Blog

20 Halloween Afternoon Teas in Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Rakusuien Tea House

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Stunning Fall Flower Gardens in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog