Miss Japan Karolina Shiino waves after the contest in Tokyo on Jan 22. Photo: Kazuki Oishi/Sipa/Reuters
national

Ukraine-born Miss Japan relinquishes crown after reported affair

TOKYO

A Ukraine-born model with Japanese citizenship who won the 2024 Miss Japan beauty pageant has given up her title, competition organizers said Monday, in the wake of a weekly magazine report detailing her relationship with a married man.

Karolina Shiino, 26, was named the 2024 Miss Japan Grand Prix winner on Jan 22. She was the first person of European descent to win the top prize in the contest organizers say is dedicated to crowning a representation of the "foremost beauty of all Japanese women."

Born to Ukrainian parents, Shiino grew up in Nagoya after coming to the country at age 5.

Her Miss Japan victory had already been considered controversial due to her foreign roots, but she gave up the title following the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine revelation on Thursday, which reported her relationship with a married influencer who is also a doctor.

In a statement on its website Monday, the Miss Japan Association said it has accepted her request to relinquish her title and "seriously reflects on our responsibility in bringing about the series of disturbances."

The association also offered its "deep apologies" to concerned parties, including sponsors and judges, and said the competition's top honor will remain vacant for the rest of the year, the statement said.

A naturalized Japanese citizen, Shiino has said her identity is that of a Japanese person. In a tearful acceptance speech upon winning, she said, "I had not been accepted as Japanese many times, but I am filled with gratitude to have been recognized as Japanese today."

But her appointment ignited debate over what constitutes Japanese identity and led to polarized views on social media over whether her background made her an appropriate winner.

Eligible applicants must hold Japanese citizenship, be unmarried and be between 17 and 26 years old as of the end of their application year. In selecting its winners, the contest says it judges candidates based on their inner strength, looks and actions.

Shiino said in an interview with Kyodo News on Thursday before stepping down that she welcomes discussion over her selection and respects people who oppose her win on the basis that she does not match the image of Miss Japan.

"I don't feel negative toward that way of thinking. Rather, I believe such views provide an opportunity for reflection," she said.

Miss Japan was first held in 1950, though its current incarnation dates back to 1967. It is a domestic event that does not send its winner to represent Japan in international competitions.

Will the cheating doctor stand down from his practice? That will be interesting.

9 ( +12 / -3 )

Everytime someone needs to be taken down, they find the smallest things and then criminally print their own stories for everyone to read.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Let's see so that would mean in Canada, USA, Australia, New Zealand, etc only first nations contestants should be alowed to compete. So much for inclusion. And the point about having a married boyfriend, there was nothing in the rules about that. The whole thing is ridiculous. She will be better off not being Miss Japan.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Good, the whole thing seemed very shady from the start.

Not mentioned is that this was not just about an affair, but that doctor/influencer had sway on the judging as well.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Another red letter day for scandal journalism. I hope the reporter is proud of himself.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

Karoliina Shino was crowned Miss Japan. What does it matter if she is in love? And not a virgin now? She is Very beautiful and wears the Crown of Miss Japan like a Queen!

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

Not a good look. My first reaction was "Who cares" until I saw she was hooking up with a married man.

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

which reported her relationship with a married influencer who is also a doctor.

The Miss Japan Association should deeply reflect on why in cases of infidelity the socioeconomic consequences fall disproportionately on the unmarried female and not the married man.

See Becky, civil penalties.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

This is very unfair and disappointing. So what if she had an affair. Is she supposed to relinquish sex because she might be Miss Japan someday? There is no evidence that this doctor did any influencing. It's just a shame that as the first foreign born winner she stepped down. She did nothing wrong regarding her award. It's not likely that she had the affair to win. Isn't she allowed as an adult to have a sex life? This is yellow journalism at its ugliest.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

I truly feel sorry that her personal life has become so public. People in committed relationships should not be romantically involved with others without their committed partner’s agreement. This poor woman got mixed up with the wrong “player.” She’s apparently not completely innocent, but he was likely taking advantage of and disrespecting her. She’s obviously best without him and will likely come out stronger. But it’s so sad that this had to become so public.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

According to Oricon News, this is the Instagram page of the joker (doctor) she was involved with. Yes, she could do better.

https://www.instagram.com/doctor.takuma?

https://www.oricon.co.jp/news/2313369/full/

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@Asiaman7

this is the Instagram page of the joker (doctor) she was involved with.

He kinda looks like Kimura Takuya.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

See Becky

Yeah, that was dumb that it derailed her career at the time but the married singer was able to go on unscathed. This happens a lot in the World unfortunately.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

That was quick! Geez!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

