Ukraine evacuees to get up to ¥2,400 a day as living allowance in Japan

Japan will provide up to 2,400 yen per day in living allowances to evacuees from Ukraine who have fled their country following Russia's invasion, particularly to help those who came without any relatives or acquaintances to turn to, the government said Monday.

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan said the financial aid is expected to last at least six months, with the government separately shouldering their medical expenses and Japanese language lessons and also helping them gain employment.

Last week, 20 evacuees from Ukraine arrived in Japan from Poland aboard a Japanese government plane, while another group of six evacuees subsequently entered using seats secured by the government on a direct commercial flight from Poland.

The agency said it has already handed out living allowances covering half a month to 18 individuals on Monday.

While staying temporarily at hotels arranged by the government, evacuees aged 12 and above will be given 1,000 yen per day while those below 12 will receive 500 yen a day, both excluding food expenses, according to the agency.

Their daily living allowances will be raised once they relocate to new places provided by municipalities or businesses. Those aged 12 and older will receive 2,400 yen, and children aged 11 and below will get 1,200 yen.

Within a family, the first member would receive 2,400 yen and the second member 1,600 yen per day.

The government will also provide a one-time allowance of 160,000 yen for evacuees aged 16 and up and 80,000 yen to those below 16, when they move in to their new places.

Japan's acceptance of evacuees is part of its increased humanitarian assistance to those seeking refuge from the war-torn country. The agency said 524 evacuees have sought refuge in Japan between March 2 and last Saturday.

As of Friday, the Japanese government has received 953 offers of assistance so far from businesses and municipalities.

© KYODO