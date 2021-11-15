U.N. experts to review plans for release of Fukushima water

A team from the U.N. nuclear agency arrived in Japan on Monday to assess preparations for the release into the ocean of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.
The six experts on the team from the International Atomic Energy Agency are to meet with Japanese officials and visit the Fukushima Daiichi plant to discuss technical details of the planned release, Japanese officials said.
The government and the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, announced plans in April to start gradually releasing the treated radioactive water in the spring of 2023 to allow for the removal of hundreds of storage tanks to make room for facilities needed for the destroyed plant's decommissioning.
The plan has been fiercely opposed by fishermen, local residents and Japan's neighbors, including China and South Korea.
Japan has requested assistance from the IAEA to ensure the discharge meets international safety standards and to gain the understanding of the international community. The team currently in Japan includes three IAEA officials and one each from South Korea, France and Russia. A larger 11-member IAEA mission is expected next month.
Japanese economy and industry minister Koichi Hagiuda pledged last week that Japan will explain the outcome of the IAEA reviews to the international community "in a courteous and transparent manner."
A separate IAEA taskforce on water testing earlier collected fish samples from the Fukushima coast as part of a routine review along with technical assistance for the plant's decommissioning. That team also included an expert from South Korea.
A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 knocked out the Fukushima Daiichi plant's cooling systems, triggering the meltdown of three reactors. Since then, large amounts of water used to cool the still highly radioactive reactor cores has leaked extensively. The contaminated water is being stored in about 1,000 tanks which are expected to reach their capacity next year.
Japanese officials say the water must be removed to allow the decommissioning of the plant, and that its release into the ocean is the most realistic option.
Government and TEPCO officials say tritium, which is not harmful in small amounts, cannot be removed from the water, but all other isotopes selected for treatment can be reduced to safe levels. Controlled release of tritium from normal nuclear plants is a routine global practice, officials say.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
DrTOM1957
This is the reason why Nuclear Power is not viable. This plant will be poisoning the Pacific Ocean for generations to come.
Lindsay
Hopefully, the UN will put an end to this madness. However, the J-Gov and TEPCO have sat on their hands for the last until they have no option than to release into the ocean. They have had a decade to come up with a plan for this water but have done nothing. The release of this water was inevitable from day one. Tritium can be removed from water but it is expensive. There are thousands of hectares of non-livable land in Fukushima that this water could be stored on. TEPCO has admitted that a lot of this water was not properly filtered and contains many more isotopes including strontium. Japan had a chance to become a world leader in treating radioactive water. Instead they took the option of dumping into the ocean and sticking the finger up to the rest of the world. Way to go Japan!