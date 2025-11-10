 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ofune Festival of Hitachi Otsu
The Ofune Festival of Hitachi Otsu. Image: Agency for Cultural Affairs/Kyodo
national

UNESCO to add 6 items to pre-inscribed intangible heritage list from Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

An advisory panel to UNESCO has recommended six items from Japan be added under three categories already inscribed in the U.N. body's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, such as traditional festivals and paper making, Japan's culture agency said Tuesday.

The inscription of the six items -- festivals from Ibaraki, Niigata, Shiga and Toyama prefectures, as well as two types of craftsmanship related to handmade paper and tatami mat making -- are set to be formally endorsed at the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's intergovernmental committee session to be held in New Delhi from Dec 8 to 13, the Agency for Cultural Affairs said.

The items fall under the categories of "Washi, craftsmanship of traditional Japanese handmade paper," "Yama, Hoko, Yatai, float festivals in Japan," and "Traditional skills, techniques and knowledge for the conservation and transmission of wooden architecture in Japan," already designated as on the intangible heritage list in 2014, 2016 and 2020, respectively.

The recommendation said the Otsu Hikiyama Festival in Shiga, the Ofune Festival of Hitachi Otsu in Ibaraki, the Murakami Yatai Festival in Niigata and the Hojozu Hachimangu Shrine Hikiyama Tsukiyama Festival in Toyama play a vital role in local community building, according to the agency.

The other two items -- techniques related to the manufacturing of Echizen torinoko-shi handmade paper in Fukui Prefecture and to crafting handwoven nakatsugi-omote, a type of aesthetic and durable tatami mat surface -- have also satisfied safeguarding practices and other standards for the extended inscriptions, it said.

The government nominated the six items to UNESCO in March 2024.

In 2024, Japan's traditional knowledge and skills for the making of sake and shochu distilled spirits became its 23rd to be added to the Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Since the latest six items would be treated as "extensions" of the already heritage-listed categories, the number of entries from Japan will remain unchanged at 23.

Japan has also requested shodo calligraphy to be listed as a new Intangible Cultural Heritage entry, with screening by the U.N. body expected in 2026.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yagen Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Ijime: Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Luggage Storage in Japan: How to Explore Without Dragging Your Suitcase Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Thanksgiving in Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

ROYCE’ Cacao&Chocolate Town 

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sotsukon: The Japanese Phenomenon Of Graduating From Marriage Without Divorce

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo To Try This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Health

UTI, Yeast Infection & More: OTC Women’s Health Products in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The Worst Tourist Traps in Japan and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Skip Health Insurance in Japan? You Could Lose Your Visa

GaijinPot Blog