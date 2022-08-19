Unification Church followers in S Korea protest negative Japanese media coverage

Thousands of Unification Church followers rallied in South Korea on Thursday protesting negative Japanese media coverage of their religion after the suspect in the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe blamed the church for his family’s troubles.
The protesters, mostly Japanese followers who settled in South Korea after marrying Korean spouses, insisted the Japanese reports were being driven by anti-Unification Church pundits, lawyers and Protestant pastors who “groundlessly” blame their church for Abe’s death.
They said that such media reports and commentary have unsettled the church's Japanese followers, who already face social persecution and fears of being pressured by family members to recant their faith.
There have been cases where Japanese Unification Church followers were kidnapped or confined by relatives attempting to deprogram them from their religion. An extreme case involved a man named Toru Goto, who was confined in a Tokyo apartment for more than 12 years until 2008 as family members tried to force him to renounce his faith.
Protesters at the Seoul rally chanted slogans denouncing the situation in Japan as religious repression and waved signs written both in Korean and Japanese that read “Stop the assault on human rights” and “Never forgive the business of kidnapping and confinement.”
“Right now, all the believers the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification in Japan are being exposed to outdated witch hunting driven by biased and distorted media reports,” a tearful Yamada Taeko said on a stage, using the church’s formal name.
“We call for all media outlets to immediately take a leading role in ensuring that freedom of religion is properly protected in my beloved homeland Japan,” she said.
The Unification Church says there are about 10,000 Japanese-born followers currently living in South Korea after marrying Korean spouses. It had expected Thursday's protest to draw about 4,000 people.
The church’s following in Japan and its deep ties with the country’s conservative politicians became a subject of intense media coverage since Abe’s assassination on July 8.
The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, reportedly targeted the former prime minister over his alleged ties with the Unification Church, which the man hated because he believed his mother’s massive donations to the church ruined his family.
Abe, in a video message to the church-affiliated Universal Peace Foundation in September 2021, praised its work toward peace on the Korean Peninsula and its focus on family values. Some experts say Abe’s video appearance may have motivated his assailant.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reshuffled his Cabinet last week in an apparent bid to distance his administration from the Unification Church over its ties to Abe and senior ruling party members. Seven ministers were removed, including Abe’s younger brother, former Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, who admitted that church followers were volunteers in past election campaigns.
The South Korean church, known for its mass weddings and its late founder who called himself a messiah, built close ties with many Japanese conservative lawmakers. They include members of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, which has governed Japan almost uninterrupted since its inception in 1955.
The church was founded in Seoul in 1954 by the late Rev. Sun Myung Moon, whose staunch anti-communism gained strong backing from Japanese rightwing politicians, including Abe’s grandfather Nobusuke Kishi, who also was a prime minister.
The church’s fundraising was especially aggressive in Japan, according to its critics, because Moon taught followers there that they needed to give more money to atone for sins committed by their ancestors who colonized the Korean Peninsula, which was controlled by Tokyo from 1910 to 1945.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
60 Comments
Login to comment
Garthgoyle
Everybody hates moonies at the moment.
And the more they protest "their negative views," the more hate they're gonna get.
dagon
In the grand calculus of history; organized religion is responsible for more oppression and restriction of human rights to individuals than has been committed against it.
dan
Protesting about people investigating their awful cult.
Eastmann
moonies have to be outlawed,leaders arrested and properly investigated.
cult is very very bad thing.
its time to at now Fumio,do it right after you end your golf trip with your family.unless you are not moonie funded guy as well...or moonie by yourself.
Gareth Joyce
There's two evils in this world.....religion and money
Fighto!
SK should clean up their dirty cult if they don't want negative publicity around the world. The amount of families that have been torn apart, suicides, lives ruined etc should compel them to act - just as Japan is.
Moonies should be banned from public office in Japan, and the details of ALL members should be made available on the internet.
Awa no Gaijin
A self proclaimed South Korean messiah that died and a hord of mass hypnotized religiously programmed believers have gathered like zombies to protest Japan's media coverage.
It's a bit hypocritical of South Korea due to the unification church taking advantage of Japanese citizens.
The Unification Church should be quiet.
Japan can do as it pleases.
PTownsend
Religious, as well as cults of personality.
Politik Kills
Yuck. Imagine how deep this toxic cult is in their politics and society. The sooner it is exterminated here, the better.
virusrex
I have not see any reports saying this, the negative press is because of the undue relationship between politicians and the churdh, Abe's death is blamed completely on the killer.
King Minus
Aw, poor babies.
thepersoniamnow
This is almost comical.
Any days a good day to have a protest against Japan in SK.
The placards and signs are always so amazingly well printed and done up so quick. They must have tremendous/ official funding / support.
rcch
brainwashed fanatics trying to defend one of the evils of this world;
religion and politics… *no, thank you. I’ll stay “clean” and free from all that *bs.
noriahojanen
Overall they're making things worse though it seems they aimed primarily to consolidate the church followers under crisis.
Organized in Seoul by attendants playing "victims" of persecution, such a way of public protest was also an immature tactic, only reminding many Japanese of other anti-Japanese chauvinist campaigns.
John doe
Nobody likes being told they are wrong.
This religion seems to have more roots than expected.
Whats next...
shogun36
Protesting and marching, in this heat?!?!
That’s a punishment in itself.
why? Are they new?
Japanese media is some of the most biased crap around. Of course they’re going to blame everyone BUT Abe. That’s the motto of Japan, “always blame someone else.”
Get rid of the UC, moonies AND the Japanese Diet. The world will be a better place without any of them.
noriahojanen
This fact now really troubles many Japanese conservatives who also tend to be the core Abe and LDP supporters. With its dublicity, the UC is now facing criticism from both the right as well as the left in Japan. Their activities will be marginalized like ones for Yakuza crime syndicates. You have only yourself to blame.
diobrando
Pathetic as all cults...They made my day by such protests lol
Rodney
i always mix up moonies with mormons.
wallace
The LDP and the Unification Church have been bedfellows for more than 50 years. The LDP needs a divorce to clean up its act.
Fiddlers
Moonies = Loonies
Time now to examine their tax free status.
Kumagaijin
Doing what they've been told. Even the signs have been made for them. When people make their own signs, you know its a real bottom-up grass roots protest. This looks more cult-like. Even their hats/visors have been supplied for them. Probably cost a bit of money. They've got lots I image.
CaptDingleheimer
The South Korean National Intelligence Service must be laughing hysterically and rolling their eyes/shaking their heads in disbelief at the same time.
Who'd have thought that a 'religion' created as a psy-op to meant influence internal Korean politics would be embraced by people of an old enemy over the sea, convincing them to send millions and millions of dollars over to South Korea because of it?
The origin of the Unification Church is well-known. It would be one thing if it were still followed by Japanese high school dropouts and the moon-landing-was-a-hoax-types, but it's embraced lots of rather educated Japanese people.
JTC
Religion and Politics never should be mixed up together.
kennyG
Moon also taught followers that Korean Adam must seed as many Japanese Eva as possible, through fanatic mass-wedding. Queasy
Gaijinjland
Why did it take Abe’s death for the general Japanese public to get wind of the Moonies and their association with the LDP? Anyone who knows even a little bit about Japanese politics already knew this. Has anything good ever come out of religion? I can’t think of one good thing organized religion has ever done for humanity.
Paul
Distortions, Suppression of human rights!?! Screw Moon and his brainwashed followers!
lincolnman
Looks like a Northeast Asia version of a Trump rally....
ReasonandWisdomNippon
Quote"Unification Church followers in S Korea protest negative Japanese media coverage"
SKoreans should be grateful Mass Protest in Japan is not happening on mass against SKorea or Koreans in general!!
The anger Koreans would have if Japanese church did the same in Seoul in 2022 would be fire and fury!! against anything Japanese!! Any Japanese citizens in SKorea would have to leave for their own safety!!
SKorea and Koreans in general always receive a huge, huge pass in Japan! Can always play the victim card so perfectly! the moment they notice any backlash for their bad behavior! Victim card comes right out to be played for the 1,000,000 times!
Magnet
There's a reason religions refer to their followers as sheep.
Mark
NO Problem, Come and take your brothers and sister to South Korea, Japan has NO PLACE for Cults.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Nothing says sincerity like protest signs photocopied in mass, brainwashed!
King Minus
Oh, if only that were true. Japan seems to love a good cult as much as anywhere.
Mark
Japan and the world have NOTHING against the UC followers, it's the leadership and it TACTICS of scamming money and property out of it's followers, the weak, and the vulnerable.
Legrande
The South Korean National Intelligence Service must be laughing hysterically and rolling their eyes/shaking their heads in disbelief at the same time.
Actually it's the CIA who have been laughing and delighted with how well they've been able to influence and socially program people in both South Korea and (especially) Japan, i.e. getting Abe's grandfather to support the UC (see also how the CIA made use of Shoriki Matsutaro to spread pro-US views through Shoriki's Yomiuri newspaper and set up Nippon TV with Shoriki to do the same).
Incandescentwithrage
Narrow thinking—cult thinking.Pretty pervasive here.
Joe Blow
Fixed it for ya.
NOMINATION
If you are adamant about your opinion, how about taking off your goofy hat and masks? Why do you care about the Japanese media if you are in Korea?
Joe Blow
The concept of human rights is Christian. It's based on the idea that we're made in the image of our creator, and thus human life is sacred and is to be afforded certain inalienable rights.
Even a century ago in various far-flung corners of the globe this concept still didn't exist.
gintonic
Thousands of Unification Church followers rallied in South Korea on Thursday protesting negative Japanese media coverage of their religion '
Negative coverage seems well deserved in this case.
tokyo_m
Total nonsense. In the 20th century alone, atheist regimes killed countless millions of men, women, and children.
As for the "grand calculus of history", of course nothing reaches the scale of the last century in terms of numbers, but the many hundreds of wars of expansion by various empires across the globe and the century, from the Egyptians, to the Shang, to the Assyrian, to the Roman, to the Mongol, etc etc etc makes a complete mockery of your claim.
Concerned Citizen
There are plenty of people commenting here whose views I would consider cultish. And they probably feel the same about mine.
So how about we leave these people alone? It's a free world and everyone should be free to join whatever 'cult' or ism they choose, whether it be religious, political, environmental or otherwise.
Awa no Gaijin
Abe's death has eclipsed the moonie's
konjo4u
"The church’s substantial assets have, over time, included a shipbuilding operation, seafood company, vast real estate holdings including the New Yorker Hotel, The Washington Times and Pyeonghwa Motors in North Korea. Kim Ki-hoon, the Unification Church’s North America chairman, reports that the church owns about a dozen business subsidiaries in the U.S. worth about $1.5 billion. In South Korea, the church-owned conglomerate Tongil Group deals in everything from ginseng to guns. The church’s 13 South Korean subsidiaries represent another $1.6 billion in assets, according to a recent Korean newspaper report and confirmed by Kim." https://www.ozy.com/news-and-politics/meet-the-billionaire-holy-mother-of-the-unification-church/80841/
I am sure the members are nice. But this is a business that doesn't need a penny from anyone. In fact, it has the money to send the other direction.
kennyG
Instigating mostly Japanese Eva protesting against Japan... toxic evil cult
OssanAmerica
Japan and South Korea need to investigate together the Unification Church's influence and power over their governments. If successful they can expand that to all other nations where the Unification Church has spread it's tentacles. Including the United States.
Fighto!
Nope. Sorry, but we have seen the evil cults have done - both Japanese native cults, and foreign cults such as these Moonies. Families torn apart, money fleeced, political interference - and, at their worst, terrorism and murders. We remember another cults evil crimes in Japan in the 1990s, and will not allow this again.
Enough is enough! Moonies (and all other cult members) need to be named and shamed in their communities - and banned from all public office and government jobs.
Septim Dynasty
The Unification Church is far more powerful than any right-wing, ultranationalist organization in Japan. It is not surprising that they can have a hidden army of thousand of Japanese followers doing bidding around. This fact astounds the Japanese nationalists.
The UC and Falun Gong are rising fascist forces in the Western world.
CKAI
Between smirking guy with the sweaty guilty face and the blue visor Cult moment, the Moonies gonna have to find a better look. "Stop reporting distortions", Human rights? ROFL that'll be the day.
Vicky
If possessing money is a bad thing, why do they want to stick to donations of the evil thing?
As opposed to contradicting saying and doing, please do something really meaningful, like diminishing brutal communist leaders.
The Avenger
Yah. Sure sign of a cult.
Unification Church Followers in S Korea Protest Stunningly Accurate Japanese Media Coverage
justasking
People are justifying the murderers actions by passing the blame to Abe and UC. It’s disgusting.
jeancolmar
The truth is that UC is the real oppressor and the oppressed followers do not know how oppressed they are or afraid to so it. The Unification Church is a cult. But it is also a business. Its business has been soaking its followers. If things have changed let us know.
Suretto
The woke cult is infinitely worse but is escaping all scrutiny
fa477279
Where is the killers mother in all this? Why hasn't she been interviewed or asked questions? Not even a picture?? She is a responsible adult who ruined her entire family and she is just completed let off the hook?
albaleo
So no one is sent to hell then?
"The angels will come and separate the wicked from the righteous and throw them into the blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth."
Seigi
Well of course! There will always be WAYS to discriminate against certain minority religion. Look at what the Nazis did to the Jewish people. Sounds familiar?
Seth M
South Korea to cults is like India to the scam call centres
Lindsay
Who cares what they think? They are all foolish idiots wasting their lives in a stupid cult.
MilesTeg
Steady on.
There's no evidence that Korea has more cults than any other country including Japan. Think back...what cult was responsible for the deaths of 12 people and injuries to close to 6,000 in Japan? A homemade, Japanese cult. Have you heard of the local Japanese cult Happy Science? They share the same approach as UC claiming to be Christian and may even be worse. They're the ones behind defacing Comfort Women memorials around the world and work in unison with other right wing nutjobs denying responsibility for WWII. There are many others.
Clean up your own backyard of local Japanese cults at the same time you hold UC accountable. And ask yourselves why so many Japanese are so vulnerable to cults.
elephant200
These moonies must be very happy with their spouse chosen by "Moon Sun Myung".
WilliB
Never miss a chance to protest against Japan, no matter how absurd the logic