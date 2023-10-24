Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Unification Church tells branches to manage assets based on law

12 Comments
TOKYO

The Unification Church's headquarters in South Korea has told its branches worldwide to manage their assets in accordance with the laws of their respective countries amid speculation the Japan branch may transfer its assets overseas to avoid liquidation when it is issued a dissolution order, a church source said.

Japanese lawmakers are stepping up efforts to ensure the assets of the Japan affiliate will be used to help victims of the group's aggressive donation solicitation tactics after the government filed a request with a court this month for an order to dissolve the branch, a move that would deprive the group of its tax-exempt status.

The notification from the church, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, said their assets "need to be managed according to respective country's laws" and that each branch is run "independently and with self-reliance," according to the source.

The notification also backed remarks by the Japanese branch of the church at a press conference on Oct 16 that it would not transfer its assets abroad.

Lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said they are considering ways to ensure that church assets stay in Japan to provide relief to victims, while some opposition parties have proposed bills to give the court authority to safeguard assets of a religious group that has been given a dissolution order.

The church came under scrutiny after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year. The shooter has said he was upset with perceived connections with the religious group and Abe.

The government filed the request with the court on Oct 13, saying its nearly yearlong investigation into the organization found repeated malicious and illegal acts at an organizational level, including soliciting large donations from its followers.

If the court accepts the government's request, the Unification Church, which earned its religious corporation status in Japan in 1964, would lose its status and tax advantages. However, the organization could continue its activities in Japan.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

12 Comments
The government filed the request with the court on Oct 13, saying its nearly yearlong investigation into the organization found repeated malicious and illegal acts at an organizational level, including soliciting large donations from its followers.

How kind of the government to leave them unmolested with plenty of lead time to prepare for such an eventuality.

If the court accepts the government's request, the Unification Church, which earned its religious corporation status in Japan in 1964, would lose its status and tax advantages. However, the organization could continue its activities in Japan.

All religious organizations need to lose their privileged status and tax advantages and have their huge assets garnished.

Their clergy and followers could continue believing in whatever fantasies and doctrines they want to believe.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

In many countries, religions are exempt from taxes. In some countries like Germany, people can pay a portion of their income tax to the church.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

churches should not be exempt from taxes unless they can prove where their money is going i.e., feeding the poor, clothing the poor and so on. There is one church that I know of has a wonderful program set up on church grounds for foster children, they have a container that is set up like a store that has clothes for children right up to teens, diapers, and all other new items that are labeled where foster parents can bring foster children and they get to choose what they want and there is no limit. During the Christmas season they give money and gifts to all the children truly a church that walks their talk.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

It just goes to show that the governmentals will not turn toward good until they see one of their own on a stretcher.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

perceived connections

Seems to be a lot more than just perceived considering they are now trying to hide ... I mean dissolve that perceived connection.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

To even call that a religion is already pretty stretching it. They called their leader the messiah. Biggest scam ever. This is cancer that should have never been allowed to be called a church.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The Unification Church's headquarters in South Korea has told its branches worldwide to manage their assets in accordance with the laws of their respective countries amid speculation the Japan branch may transfer its assets overseas to avoid liquidation when it is issued a dissolution order, a church source said.

This is just proof the slimy parasitic unification church is embedded world-wide and attempting to continue it's abusive terrorizing agenda

2 ( +2 / -0 )

All religious organizations need to lose their privileged status and tax advantages and have their huge assets garnished.

Don't generalize and unfairly denigrate all religious organizations as not all are corrupt.

Do a quick search and find how many religious organizations there are and then you'll realize that you cannot possibly know what each and every organization is doing

Try to be more open minded and fair

>

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So they have the time to transfer most if not all of their assets before the local government tells them they need to pay taxes.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That U.C. taking aggressive and illegal methods to blackmail money from their believers. Tell them to return all those money to those people. It was funny to hear a criminal organization urging their branches to do things legally.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Would be interesting to know how much money has already been transferred to the SK headquarters. My guess is a lot. The whole so-called religion needs to be independently audited and funding/spending accounted for. Then arrests made and the whole scam shut down IMO.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There is a church tax in Germany, all German residents are eligible to pay! However, the church tax (Kirchensteuer) only applies to registered Catholics, Protestants, or Jewish.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

