Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Unique Japan academy offers courses on catching, selling wild game

0 Comments
OITA

An academy in southwestern Japan has been offering courses on all aspects of catching, processing and marketing wild game, hoping to boost consumption of animals such as deer and wild boar that are culled in large quantities to prevent crop damage.

Seiji Yamasue, who set up the Japan Gibier Academy in Usa, Oita Prefecture in May, says he hopes deer and wild boar can become a "fourth widely consumed type of meat" alongside beef, pork and chicken so as to reduce waste from the culling of wild animals.

Students at the academy learn about hunting, butchering, aging and cooking of wild game, and how to turn it into products for commercial consumption. The school also has classrooms set up for students to have hands-on experience on skinning and gutting wild game.

In rural Japan, wildlife damage has been acute as populations age and animals intrude more into human areas.

The cost of destruction for Oita amounted to around 150 million yen ($1 million) in fiscal 2022, per its latest data, as it works to continue to mitigate the harm by raising public interest in consuming wild game and hunting.

More than 70,000 wild boar and deer were caught in 2019 in the prefecture, the second highest figure in Japan, it says.

Yamasue, who manages a meat processing company, said he learned that the carcasses of culled wild animals are generally discarded, and that convinced him that processing plants specific to game meat were necessary.

Observing a wild game processing plant in the southwestern island of Kyushu, but doubtful about whether the meat was being handled in a safe way, Yamasue, 50, said he thought of "creating a place that teaches appropriate ways" to process game meat.

Unlike farm animals whose weights are managed to be standardized, the weight of wild animals is uneven, making it difficult to butcher them.

Yamasue said he hopes to see the spread of "appropriate ways to process game meat to encourage greater distribution of tasty wild game."

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Essential Factors for Choosing a Boarding School

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2023: The Premier Event for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Taketomi Island (Taketomijima)

GaijinPot Travel

How to Use Japanese Counters

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Japanese Streetwear

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

How to Celebrate Halloween in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Saga International Balloon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books For Your Autumn Reading List

Savvy Tokyo

Ski and Travel Jobs in Japan: A Winter Wonderland Adventure

GaijinPot Blog

Questions to Consider for Japanese Job Applications

GaijinPot Blog