United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Osaka; 2 injured

TOKYO

United Airlines said on Friday that two people had sustained minor injuries after a flight heading from Tokyo to Cebu in the Philippines made an emergency landing over concerns of a potential fire in the cargo hold.

United's Flight 32, a Boeing 737-800 with 135 passengers and seven crew members onboard, was diverted to Kansai International Airport in Osaka after it took off from Narita Airport near Tokyo.

All passengers and crew onboard the jet were evacuated using the emergency slides, while the two injured were taken to the hospital, United said.

The carrier added that an initial maintenance check showed no indication of a fire on the airplane.

Reuters could not reach the Kansai airport, local police and fire departments, the transport ministry via phone outside normal business hours.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

What is the airplane again? Is it Airbus or the other one? Oh, that's explain.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

sakurasukiToday  06:09 am JST

It's one of the safest airplanes in the world so no need to ask who made it except to praise them.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

@TaiwanIsNotChinaT

Try to tell that to family member of ET302 and LNI610

0 ( +0 / -0 )

