Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan-bound United Airlines plane makes safe emergency landing in LA after losing tire during takeoff

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

A United Airlines jetliner bound for Japan made a safe landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after losing a tire while taking off from San Francisco.

Fire engines stood by at Los Angeles International Airport but weren't needed, as the Boeing 777 made an uneventful landing and stopped about two-thirds of the way down a runway. Airport spokesman Dae Levine said the plane landed safely.

It was then towed away.

The flight carried 235 passengers and a crew of 14, United said. The airline said that the plane, built in 2002, was designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires. The passengers will be moved to another plane for the rest of the trip, United said.

Boeing 777s have six tires on each of the two main landing gears. Video of Flight 35 departing shows the plane losing one of the six tires on its left-side main landing gear assembly seconds after takeoff.

Tire debris landed in an on-airport employee parking lot at San Francisco International Airport, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said in a statement. No one was injured. The runway was briefly closed to clear debris, but it has now reopened, he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, spokesman Tony Molinaro said.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nizo Yamamoto Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Impression, Form and Intention 

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Popular Mosques in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 4 – 10, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Practical Advice for Staying Connected in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

15 Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How to Switch to Cashless Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Vote For Your Favorite GaijinPot 6-Word Video Entry

GaijinPot Blog

Enjoy a Kansai Airport Layover with These 10 Day Trips

GaijinPot Blog

Karato Fish Market

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Spring Hinamatsuri Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog