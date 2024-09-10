University of Tokyo eyes 1st tuition hike in 20 years as state grants wane

The University of Tokyo said Tuesday it will raise its tuition for new students who will enroll from April next year amid declining state grants, making it the first such hike in 20 years.

The prestigious national university pushed ahead with the hike despite opposition from some students and faculty members, setting its annual tuition cost at 642,960 yen, up about 107,000 yen.

The university's President Teruo Fujii told a press conference that improving the educational environment is an issue that should be dealt with immediately, citing the "increasingly severe global competition."

He said the increased revenue will be used to upgrade facilities and reinforce barrier-free access.

Many national universities have been struggling due to the decline in subsidies, reflecting the Japanese government's tough financial conditions. Some of them in the Tokyo area have already increased tuition, and it remains to be seen whether the move will spread to others across the country.

As part of efforts to extend a helping hand to students in need, the University of Tokyo said it will expand the scope of its full tuition waiver program to undergraduate students and students studying for master's degrees whose annual household income does not exceed 6 million yen.

The university's current eligibility requirement for a full tuition waiver says candidates must be undergraduate students with an annual household income at or below 4 million yen.

Students whose annual household income falls between 6 million yen and 9 million yen will qualify for a partial waiver as well, depending on their situations.

The tuition hike will not affect undergraduate students who are already enrolled there and PhD students, but the costs for graduate school students who will enter the master's program from April 2029 will increase by about 107,000 yen.

As for national universities in Japan, the standard amount of tuition is set by an education ministry ordinance at 535,800 yen and it has not changed since fiscal 2005.

Each university can hike its tuition by up to 20 percent from the standard under its authority.

The system to distribute management expense grants to national universities, which is spent to pay salaries and other purposes, was introduced in 2004 when the government freed national universities from direct state control and made them corporations to increase their management independence.

The grants totaled around 1.08 trillion yen in the current fiscal year, down 13 percent from fiscal 2004.

