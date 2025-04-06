 Japan Today
University of Tokyo to open new department in 2027; classes all in English

TOKYO

The University of Tokyo will open its first new undergraduate department in about 70 years in September 2027, with all classes taught in English to empower students to take on complex global challenges.

The new combined five-year bachelor's and master's degree program will reserve half of its 100-student capacity for international enrollees, aiming to strengthen the global competitiveness of Japan's most prestigious university.

The department, "UTokyo College of Design," will adopt fall enrollment, the mainstream in Europe and the United States, offering topics that students can explore in line with their interests, such as climate change and biodiversity, regardless of field of study.

Teruo Fujii, the public university's president, said:, "We will create a new place of learning where students can realize their respective visions by fully utilizing the potential of the University of Tokyo."

All freshman students will reside in a university dormitory to promote cross-cultural exchange through daily interaction. The program comprises four years of bachelor's and one year of master's study.

The college is set to be headed by a foreign professor at the university, with teaching staff to include other instructors at the institution and top-class researchers from both Japan and abroad, it said.

The admission method is scheduled to be announced as early as July. The university, which will mark the 150th anniversary of its founding in 2027, is expected to forgo written examinations and instead assess applicants based on their documents and interviews.

The University of Tokyo has a global ranking in the high 20s/low 30s, which is OK, but to put it in perspective a little, a country like Australia, which has 1/5th of the population of Japan, has 4 Universities in the top 30.

So, I think this is a good move and may really appeal to some of the brighter students at International schools in Japan. Pretty light on for details of the courses, but it appears to be a positive initiative.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

