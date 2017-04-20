Newsletter Signup Register / Login
×
The opening ceremony is held for Minion Park at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on Wednesday, two days before the opening of the attraction based on the popular animated film "Minions." Photo: Kyodo
national

Universal Studios in Osaka unveils world's biggest Minion area

6 Comments
OSAKA

Universal Studios Japan on Wednesday unveiled the world's largest amusement area featuring the popular animated movie characters the Minions ahead of the area's official opening on Friday.

The Minion Park, the Osaka amusement park's newest movie-themed area built on about 8,400 square meters of land at a cost of some 10 billion yen ($92 million), features a street show and a ride dubbed "Despicable Me Minion Mayhem" as well as the requisite merchandise store and food area.

The park is "filled with fascination and is the only place where one can enjoy the world of the Minions," local TV personality Shofukutei Tsurube told guests and members of the media at a ceremony. "Everyone, please come and visit."

Around 1,500 fans of the diminutive yellow creatures from the "Despicable Me" movie franchise were invited to attend the ceremony.

"I love the movie, I want to meet the Minions as soon as possible," said Hiara Nishiyama, 7, who visited from Wakayama Prefecture as a guest.

USJ Co, which operates Universal Studios Japan in Osaka's waterfront area, opened an amusement area based on the "Harry Potter" movie series in July 2014.

© KYODO

AN AUTHENTIC SLICE OF JAPANESE CRAFTSMANSHIP

With a history spanning four generations, ASAKUSA cutlery maker KAMATA HAKENSHA knows how to slice it.

Kamata Hakensha

View More
  • Sort by
  • Oldest
  • Latest
  • Popular

6 Comments
Login to comment

I believe I will steer clear of this horrid place full of minions! LOL Have fun in USJ today.

0

Never heard of them. So I looked them up. Power of advertising?

http://despicableme.wikia.com/wiki/Minions

0

Hardly a big name attraction..,,

1

USJ used to be great when they started but all they have been doing is raising entrance fee on a yearly basis and doing away with popular attractions like ET, Back to the future and some other for more Japanese and kiddies attractions.

-1

Hardly a big name attraction..,,

You must not have kids or know any Japanese girls.

1

what's the big deal with minions other than that they are completely irrelevant?

-1

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration