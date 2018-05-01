Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Universal Studios Japan coaster stalls with riders hanging

2 Comments
OSAKA

Sixty-four passengers were left hanging in the air for up to two hours after a roller coaster made an emergency stop Tuesday at Universal Studios Japan.

The amusement park said the Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster's two carriages stalled midway through the 1,100-meter ride, with riders suspended in a flying position about 30 meters above the ground.

The Osaka park, packed with holiday makers during Japan's "Golden Week" series of holidays, said all of the riders were evacuated safely. The last passenger had to wait two hours before being brought down.

The park apologized and said the problem was caused by a motor-regulating device on the rails.

The ride resumed operation after repairs and safety checks.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

I hope the affected Riders at least got a free pass for the park

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That was gnarly! I think it was close 38 meters high and it looked pretty damn scary from the camera viewpoint from the top where they were stopped at that they showed on the news. One of my biggest fears other than a coaster flying off the rails.

I think this is the 3rd one to stop at USJ in the last year or two. Hope the rides get well checked out and the worst of the worst doesn't happen.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

International Schools

Outreach Scholarship Golf Tournament, Saturday, May 26, 2018

Insight Japan Today

A Quick Guide To Mixed-Gender Bathing In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Experience the Art of Wearing Yukata at this Special Workshop

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Tokyo’s Top Summer School Programs For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Tokyo Closet Ball

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Tsuetate Onsen

GaijinPot Travel