Universal Studios Japan opens world's 1st Donkey Kong-themed area

The Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka has opened the world's first attraction area based on Nintendo Co's popular Donkey Kong game series, seeking to attract more overseas as well as domestic visitors.

The Donkey Kong Country area, which opened Wednesday, expands by 70 percent the park's existing Super Nintendo World area, featuring augmented reality attractions based on iconic characters such as Mario. The new area was originally scheduled to open in spring this year.

Set in the jungle home of the ape-like character Donkey Kong and his friends, the area features attractions like a mine cart ride allowing guests to embark on an adventure to protect a Golden Banana from enemies, offering a vivid recreation of the game's settings.

"I've visited USJ many times, but I enjoyed this round the most," said Daisuke Miyanoue, a resident of Gifu Prefecture, who came with his family of four.

In 2023, USJ came third in a global ranking of theme park visitors, attracting 16 million and beating Tokyo Disneyland, according to the U.S.-based Themed Entertainment Association.

While the park initially struggled after its 2001 opening, the 2014 debut of an attraction based on the blockbuster movie series "Harry Potter" marked a turning point, with the subsequent opening of new areas featuring popular characters continuing to draw large crowds.

