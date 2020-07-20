Universal Studios Japan resumes accepting visitors from across Japan

Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on Monday began accepting visitors from all over Japan, even though coronavirus infections in the prefecture have spiked in recent days.

Osaka Prefecture confirmed 89 new cases of the virus on Sunday, the highest number since the state of emergency was lifted on May 25.

USJ reopened on June 8 after being closed since Feb 29 due to the coronavirus. Upon its reopening, the theme park limited guests to yearly pass holders and those living nearby. From June 15, residents of the prefecture who were not annual pass holders but made an advance purchase of special studio passes were allowed to enter, Kyodo News reported. Admission was expanded to annual pass holders nationwide and residents of the six prefectures in the Kansai region -- Shiga, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Nara and Wakayama on June 19.

Visitors are required to wear a face mask and undergo body temperature checks to enter the park, as well as keep a proper distance from each other while waiting for attractions, Kyodo News reported. They must also sit in every other row in theaters and on ride attractions in line with social distancing measures.

