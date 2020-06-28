Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Universal Studios Japan to delay Nintendo-themed area opening

TOKYO

Comcast's Osaka-based theme park Universal Studios Japan is pushing back the opening of a Nintendo themed area from this summer, and possibly into next year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kyodo reported on Saturday.

The pandemic has affected operations at the park and preparations for the new area, Kyodo said, without citing sources.

Universal Studios Japan and Nintendo were not immediately available for comment outside normal business hours.

"Super Nintendo World" had been due to open by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - which were scheduled to start in late July but have been pushed back to next year.

