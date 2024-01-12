University entrance exams begin across Japan

Applicants are seated at the University of Tokyo Saturday, for the start of the two-day unified university entrance examinations across Japan.

Japan's unified university entrance exams began Saturday at 668 venues across the country.

Applicants sat for exams in geography, history, civics, Japanese language and foreign languages on Saturday. On Sunday, tests will be held in mathematics and science.

The number of applicants this year is around 490,000, about 22,500 fewer than in 2023. The results will be used to screen applicants to 864 universities and colleges.

In parts of quake-hit Ishikawa Prefecture, students who are unable to sit for exams will have another opportunity at the end of January.

