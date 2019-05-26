Hokkaido experiences record high temperatures for May

The temperature in Obihiro, Hokkaido, was 38.3 C at 1 p.m.

Unseasonally hot conditions gripped wide areas of Japan on Sunday, with Obihiro, Hokkaido, experiencing the country's new record-high temperature for the month of May.

The northern Japan city marked 38.3 C as of 1 p.m., well exceeding the previous record for May of 37.2 C, set in 1993 in Chichibu, northwest of Tokyo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Temperatures in the month of May had never reached 35 C in Hokkaido before.

Some other areas of Hokkaido also saw temperatures of 35.0 C or higher as hot air moved in over the northern region of Japan. The mercury topped 30 C in many other parts of the country.

The weather agency expects the unusually hot conditions to continue on Monday.

