Unused COVID shots piling up in Japan amid slow rollout

Unused COVID-19 vaccines in Japan are set to reach tens of millions of doses, as the country is poised to approve two more shots in coming weeks and the pace of its inoculation campaign remains slow due to manpower and logistical bottlenecks.
Japan imported 28 million doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine through late April, but has so far used only 15% of the stockpile, with the remaining 24 million doses sitting in freezers.
Japan's vaccine supply is set to increase sharply as regulators are preparing to decide on May 20 on the approval of the shots developed by Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, national broadcaster NHK reported.
The first batch of the Moderna vaccine had already arrived and an estimated 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca shot are being prepared by its local domestic partners.
Pfizer shipments are also due to accelerate to more than 35 million doses this month and next.
But against all this supply -- Japan has secured the largest amount of COVID-19 vaccines in Asia, as it gears up for the Olympics in the summer-- just over 4 million doses have administered to health care workers and the elderly.
It has inoculated only 2.2% of its population so far, the slowest among wealthy countries, and the government has an ambitious target of inoculating its 36 million elderly people by July.
To achieve that goal, Japan would need to administer about 800,000 shots per day, according to a group of business leaders urging the government to speed up the campaign, more than double the pace of the best days so far.
Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccines, said that there were snags in the inoculation reservation system and that demand in large cities had outstripped capacity.
"Local government employees are really working hard, as are the call center staff so I ask that people refrain from issuing complaints as much as possible," Kono told reporters on Friday.
Japan began its vaccination push in February, later than most major economies, and logistical hurdles, mainly manpower, has also slowed the pace of its campaign.
About 2 million healthcare workers are still waiting for their first of the two shot regimen, and that has led to some frustration in the medical community, said Kazuaki Jindai, a physician and researcher in Kanagawa Prefecture.
"It's not very transparent in terms of what's going on," said Jindai, who is still waiting for a second shot.
The government tasked the Defense Ministry to set up a mass inoculation site in Tokyo and Osaka by May 24. But there is still no timetable for when the general population will receive the shots and some health experts expect it could take until the winter or longer.
Representatives for AstraZeneca and Kono's office declined to comment on the NHK report on approval timeline. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, which is handling imports of Moderna's vaccine, did not immediately respond.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
robert maes
Beyond incompetent and inefficient this comes close to criminal negligence. The Japanese people should take government to court for this complete dereliction of duty.
shameful for a nation pretending to be the 3rd economy in the world.
weep Japan
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Maybe they can just hand them out and let us do them ourselves.
Cricky
Local government employees are really working hard, as are the call center staff so I ask that people refrain from issuing complaints as much as possible," Kono told reporters on Friday.
so now can’t complain either? Just be quiet and wait until winter...? May I ask what year that may be?
Very reassuring Mr Kono, might be time for another meeting and check you got your salary.
Hollytree
@Maybe they can just hand them out and let us do them ourselves.
Thank you for making me laugh! Seriously! I was literally on the verge of tears :-)
Reckless
Disgusting and asinine. Taro Kono is clearly out of his league. A complete and utter disgrace.
fish10
Absolutely disgraceful
Richard
The more elderly they allow to die, the easier the pension woes. That's the government's plan as people are expendable.
Cricky
Maybe they can just hand them out and let us do them ourselves.
A how too app, and some TV spots, that’s a very good idea.
A very good idea, diabetics and their families do it everyday, think you might have solved the bottle neck problem.
stickman1760
Time to call in Uncle Sam.
marcelito
Just another example of how utterly incompetent Suga and LDP is. They can't do a single thing right and yet they want us to believe they can administer 1 million shots per day and deliver safe Olympics. Now they can blame " gaikoku" supply problem anyomore , who will they try to blame for slow rollout...the citizens once again ? . If you can't lead Suga, step down and make way for someone who can, pathetic excuse for a PM. Completely agree with robert maes, this govt ( and Abe,s before that ) deserve to be sued for dereliction of duty.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Dear Kono-kun...did you get your shots already? Family? Friends?
GdTokyo
Criminal negligence.
As for handing them out, how about giving them to public health centers, pharmacists or even vets. I mean swab, jab, plunge, bandage, monitor.
This isn’t rocket science.
kiwi07
They'll need to create a mascot for that campaign first; although the short lived Fukuppy mascot they designed for another project is ironically already perfectly named for this situation. - I always try to stay optimistic about these things, but it's hard not to be driven down the cynical path. It's not like they had a year head start to plan things out or anything
sf2k
inoculating its 36 million elderly people by July.....2024?
AG
I always thought vaccines would “safe” the situation in Japan, after the disgraceful way we dealt with the pandemic here since day 1, pretending there was no virus, not testing the population, neither the people who were dying.
Now that we have vaccines, not even these are being distributed.
Large companies are keeping an eye on how Japan is doing, and how big of a mess the place is.
The future of investment here will not be bright, unless there is some kind revolution and LDP is all out, one by one, with young generations taking over.
The Olympics might even go ahead, against everyone’s will, but the Japanese economy is doomed.
klausdorth
Unbelievable, unreal, but this is Japan at its best, or better what the incompetent government is good at!