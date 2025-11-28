Up to 70% of toilets out of order at Haneda airport's Terminal 2

Up to 70 percent of toilets were out of order and not flushing in Terminal 2 at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Friday morning, the building operator said.

While Japan Airport Terminal Co was attempting to resolve the problem affecting toilets in the terminal's 144 restrooms, the company said it had notified passengers by putting up posters and asked them to use employee restrooms.

The cause of the problem, reported to the operator by an airport worker at around 5 a.m., was still being investigated.

In 2019, water supply to the terminal was shut down due to salt contamination.

