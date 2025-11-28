 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Up to 70% of toilets out of order at Haneda airport's Terminal 2

0 Comments
TOKYO

Up to 70 percent of toilets were out of order and not flushing in Terminal 2 at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Friday morning, the building operator said.

While Japan Airport Terminal Co was attempting to resolve the problem affecting toilets in the terminal's 144 restrooms, the company said it had notified passengers by putting up posters and asked them to use employee restrooms.

The cause of the problem, reported to the operator by an airport worker at around 5 a.m., was still being investigated.

In 2019, water supply to the terminal was shut down due to salt contamination.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

Food

The Viral 3D Fruit-Shaped Ice Creams Are Finally Coming to Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Kumano Sanzan: The Land of the Gods

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Epidurals in Japan: The Growing Support For Pain Relief During Labour

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Events for December 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Food

B-Kyu Gurume: The Best Of Cheap Japanese Comfort Food

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Your Guide To Christmas Tree Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for December 2025

GaijinPot Blog