Another 39 people on cruise ship at Yokohama port test positive for coronavirus

Thirty-nine more people, including one quarantine officer, have tested positive for the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.
That brings the total of confirmed infections on the ship to 174 people out of 492 tests so far, the Health Ministry said in a statement.
The Diamond Princess was placed in quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Feb 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.
About 3,700 people are aboard the ship, which usually has a crew of 1,100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670.
The ministry said tests are being conducted for others who are deemed to need them and it will announce the results later.
The UK-flagged Diamond Princess is managed by Princess Cruise Lines, one of the world’s largest cruise lines and a unit of Carnival Corp.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Yrral
They bringing them too Tokyo, they have an American from that ship, quarantine in Tokyo
Jeff Ko
I'm beyond disbelief. How can they be this incompetent? This isn't quarantine - this is an imprisonment. Something like this happening in China, I get it. But in Japan? Wow...
nandakandamanda
They chose 492 'likely' candidates for testing. Of these, 174 have turned out positives, correct?
zettaiEngineer
The ship's ventilation system could circulate virus containing aerosols since it isn't hospital grade. The quarantine protects against spread to state side, not within the ship.
Do the hustle
So much for their quarantine procedures. It’s more like putting kids in the same bed so they all get sick.