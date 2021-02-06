Newsletter Signup Register / Login
AstraZeneca files for Japan approval of COVID-19 vaccine

TOKYO

Drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC said on Friday it had applied for approval in Japan of its COVID-19 vaccine, making it the second pharmaceutical firm to do so after Pfizer Inc.

The Japanese government in December signed a contract to procure 120 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, enough for 60 million people. The company is requesting special approval for the vaccine and plans to submit further data to regulators in March, it said in a statement.

The AstraZeneca element is a critical component in the government's inoculation plan before the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for this summer: the doses will be made mostly in Japan, and don't need to be kept refrigerated at the ultra-cold temperatures required for the Pfizer formula.

AstraZeneca, which developed the vaccine with the University of Oxford, started clinical trials in Japan last summer, recruiting 256 volunteers.

Japan has secured rights to at least 564 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Western developers, the biggest quantity in Asia and more than enough for its 126 million population.

But Japan has lagged behind other major economies in starting its COVID-19 inoculation campaign, partly because of its dependence on overseas makers and its requirement of domestic clinical trials for all vaccine candidates.

Germany and France have banned it for people of 65.

Italy has banned it for people over 55.

19 people died in Norway after receiving this vaccine.

Something is wrong with this pharmaceutical product.

11 million doses given to the over 70s in the U.K. and no deaths. 3 in 1000 experiencing significant side effects. The chances of dying from this vaccine are far less than COVID.

Too slow to approve it and they should have started vaccinating already. Also they always talk about the numbers of vaccines they have agreed to buy but not when they will get them.

@BB

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been the one to cause deaths!

  The company is requesting special approval for the vaccine and plans to submit further data to regulators in March, it said in a statement.

By the time this vaccine is being administered, it will be June or July.

With all its wealth and business manufacturing acumen why has Japan missed the chance to return its nation to normality?

Japan has not been fully in the loop since the start of this pandemic.The lack of international cooperation, poor English language skills and the ineffective politicians have allowed this unsatisfactory state of affairs to burden the Japanese people unnecessarily.

