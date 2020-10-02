Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

AstraZeneca resumes vaccine trial in Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

AstraZeneca Plc said on Friday clinical trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine resumed in Japan, while adding that it was in talks with regulators on data needed to restart studies in the United States, where they remain halted.

Several global trials of the vaccine, AZD1222, were put on hold last month after an unexplained illness in a study participant. While most trials have resumed, U.S. trials are still on pause as regulators widened their probe, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The British drugmaker said the early-to-mid-stage trial for the vaccine candidate against the coronavirus resumed in Japan after consultations with the national health regulator, the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.

Trials in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and India had already restarted.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Even if it was bad for AstraZeneca, halting the trials was a very good thing for vaccine development in general. Many people believe on irrational conspiracies where companies, laboratories, hospitals and governments all hide the negative side effects of vaccines just to poison the world.

Independently if AZD1222 shows enough efficacy and safety to be approved it has shown how this is simply not true, one single case of something serious happening was enough to halt the study and to be reported widely.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo