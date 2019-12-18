Japan demands swift release of fishermen detained by Russia

Japan on Wednesday demanded the prompt release of the crews of five fishing boats detained by Russia, saying they were doing nothing wrong and calling for them to be set free on humanitarian grounds.
The seizure of the Japanese vessels the day before by Russian border guards near Russian-held islands claimed by Japan came while Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is visiting Russia seeking to restart stalled negotiations over the islands and a formal peace treaty to end World War Two.
The ships were fishing for octopus near the four islands when they were taken by Russian ships for "investigations" on suspicion they had violated fishing agreements, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference on Wednesday.
"This is unacceptable," he said, adding the fishing crews had done nothing wrong. "The government is strongly demanding, from a humanitarian perspective, the early release of the crew and ships."
A Japanese crab fishing boat was seized by Russia in late January this year, with its crew released a bit over a month later after paying a fine.
Japan claims the four Russian-held islands off Japan's northern region of Hokkaido, which it calls the Northern Territories. Known in Russia as the Southern Kuriles, the islands were invaded by the then-Soviet army in the waning days of World War Two.
The islands row has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a formal peace treaty, but Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year that they sign an accord by year-end "without any pre-conditions".
Although Abe rejected that proposal, he vowed in January to push for a treaty. Progress has proved elusive, although senior officials and political leaders from both countries have since held talks on the issue.
Japanese media has reported that Motegi's current five-day visit to Moscow is aiming to restart negotiations.© Thomson Reuters 2019.
wtfjapan
they clearly did something wrong they were fishing in Russian waters, If Japan can detain Koreans/Chinese for fishing in their waters then Russia also has a similar claim. Easy fix Japanese government must tell Japanese fishermen not to fish in foreign waters or youll lose your fishing licenses.
Japanese and international waters only
JanuszB
Russia, a proud bully.
Ganbare Japan!
Outrageous. Russia, free the innocent fishermen immediately or face trade sanctions and there will be NO peace treaty.
William77
Russia is a sovereign state,I don’t agree with it’s politics.
But if the held these fishermen there must be a valid reason.
Otherwhise they won’t risk diplomatic frictions.
OssanAmerica
Russia does this all the time. To everybody.
kyushubill
Yeah and Russia will thumb their nose and release them at their leisure. Stay out of sovereign waters.
Uh, no, they trespassed into Russian waters and they knew they did. Either stealing fish or making some right wing nut point. Only outrageous that the Japanese gov't is siding with and excusing poachers.
vanityofvanities
Octopus is one of the must item of new year dishes in Japan. For the fishermen, it should have been the best season of the year and ignored the regulations, I guess. By the way I heard before, Americans do not eat octopus. They think they are "monsters" of the sea.
No Business
I'm sure Russia is quaking in her boats at Japan.