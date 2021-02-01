Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan expected to announce state of emergency extension on Tuesday

By Yoshifumi Takemoto and Eimi Yamamitsu
TOKYO

Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency on Tuesday to fight the spread of COVID-19 for Tokyo and other areas, three sources with knowledge of the legal procedures said on Monday.

The government will decide on the extension after a meeting of its experts panel on Tuesday, with the emergency period in prefectures including the Tokyo area expected to run for another month, the sources said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday, one source told Reuters.

The government last month declared a one-month state of emergency, due to end on Sunday, for 11 areas, including Tokyo and its neighboring prefectures, as part of measures to rein in the pandemic.

Suga has launched a raft of measures to contain a third wave of infections as his government remains determined that the Olympics go ahead as planned on July 23.

But support for his administration has weakened over unhappiness with its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which critics have called too slow and inconsistent.

The government may also consider lifting the state of emergency in some less-populated areas such as Tochigi Prefecture, which has seen a decline in cases, local media said.

A Nikkei newspaper poll showed 90% of respondents favored extending the emergency period in areas where it is implemented.

Japan has had a total of 390,687 coronavirus cases and 5,766 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said. In Tokyo, new cases totaled 633 on Sunday, below 1,000 for the third consecutive day.

There is no change for Me and millions of other commuters who have to go everyday by full packed trains to full packed offices.

As long as the work situation don't change to Home Office, me and millions of other Tokyo Citizens don't give a s...t about an Extension or not.

Many people's Job requires to go on work site personally, but if all the others who can work from home are ALLOWED to work from home, it would be also a big help for the people who must work on site, because THEIR trains will not be so packed anymore.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

