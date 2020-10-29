Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan not considering new reactors to help reach 2050 carbon-neutral goal

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is not considering building new nuclear power plants to help it become carbon-free by 2050, the government's top spokesman said on Wednesday.

For the world's fifth-biggest emitter, reining in emissions from utilities that contribute about 4/5ths of carbon dioxide output is key to achieving the deadline set by its new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga.

"At this stage we are not considering the construction of additional nuclear power plants," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news briefing.

The government is reviewing energy policy, looking to use renewable energy sources and existing nuclear plants that can be operated safely, he added.

Suga unveiled the 2050 goal after Japan said it aimed to be carbon-free sometime in the second half of the century, which brings it in line with the European Union.

"We will look at all possibilities, including renewables and nuclear," Suga said later, replying to a question in parliament, but did not say if that included building new reactors or not.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Traveling With Kids: Making Cultural Activities More Exciting For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Hottest Instagram-Worthy Cafés Reviewed

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 31-November 1

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog