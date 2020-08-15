Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Koizumi says Japan will send team to Mauritius to assess fuel spill damage

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Saturday Tokyo planned to send a team of officials from the ministry and other specialists to Mauritius to assess the damage from a fuel oil spill.

A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off Mauritius on July 25, spilling about 1,000 tons of fuel oil and triggering a state of "environmental emergency" in what some scientists call the country's worst ecological disaster.

Removing the ship will be a delicate operation and is likely to take months. France, which once ruled Mauritius as a colony, has said it will assist with the cleanup.

Koizumi also told reporters on Saturday he saw the oil spill as a grave crisis that could lead to a loss of biodiversity. The ship, MV Wakashio, is owned by Japan's Nagashiki Shipping and chartered by Mitsui OSK Lines.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Took him 3 weeks to come up with the idea to assess the damage caused by the fuel spill. Let's see next with what kind of sexy counter measures he will tackle this environmental and economical devastation this has caused to all Mauritians

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I just wonder if it was Japanese water and another nations ship, what will be the response and media outcry

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Obon Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 13-16

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

3 Fusion Onigirazu Recipes To Impress

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Yūrei: Japanese Ghost Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sitting Down with Sierra Todd, the Founder of Black Lives Matter Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Making The Most of Your Balcony in a Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog