Koizumi says Japan will send team to Mauritius to assess fuel spill damage

Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Saturday Tokyo planned to send a team of officials from the ministry and other specialists to Mauritius to assess the damage from a fuel oil spill.
A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off Mauritius on July 25, spilling about 1,000 tons of fuel oil and triggering a state of "environmental emergency" in what some scientists call the country's worst ecological disaster.
Removing the ship will be a delicate operation and is likely to take months. France, which once ruled Mauritius as a colony, has said it will assist with the cleanup.
Koizumi also told reporters on Saturday he saw the oil spill as a grave crisis that could lead to a loss of biodiversity. The ship, MV Wakashio, is owned by Japan's Nagashiki Shipping and chartered by Mitsui OSK Lines.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
1 Comment
skotmanforyou
Took him 3 weeks to come up with the idea to assess the damage caused by the fuel spill. Let's see next with what kind of sexy counter measures he will tackle this environmental and economical devastation this has caused to all Mauritians
goldeneagle
I just wonder if it was Japanese water and another nations ship, what will be the response and media outcry