Kono says nationalism could disrupt global vaccine supplies

Japan's vaccine rollout chief says that growing nationalism over supplies of COVID-19 shots could lead to retaliation and disruptions to global supplies.
Taro Kono said he was concerned about a European Union announcement that it may block exports of vaccines produced there until sufficient supplies are provided to the European people.
"It is understandable to put their own people first," Kono said during an online panel Friday hosted by the World Economic Forum."But we are living on the same planet, and the supply chain now goes global."
"It is time for the leaders of the states to sit down and have an online conversation" to address the issue, he added.
Japan is trailing most major economies in starting COVID-19 inoculations due to its dependence on overseas makers and a requirement that the vaccines go through domestic trials. The government plans to begin its vaccine push in late February using imported doses of Pfizer Inc's formula.
AstraZeneca Plc will file for Japanese approval of its COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, making it the second vaccine maker to seek approval in Japan after Pfizer.
It aims to license Japanese biotechnology company JCR Pharmaceutical to produce some 90 million doses of its vaccine in Japan to help the country avoid shortages and delays, the Nikkei reported separately.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
thepersoniamnow
Japan’s own nationalism can end up costing us lives as well.
As selfish humans on this planet we all know that its every man for himself when it comes down to it.
AG
Nationalism?
That’s ironic, when vaccines’ approvals are taking so long, to “buy time” for national vaccines to be developed and approved first.
Love the classic “create the outside enemy” to increase nationalist sentiment and for the gov to wash their hands off any guilt like they did with the “foreign” virus.
What about taking action instead of more talks and meetings, and moving on with those vaccines?
Who would say... Japan, the last of the “developed countries” to get vaccines approved.
Kumagaijin
Geez, with all this nationalism happening around the world, its going to be much harder for Suga to claim the Olympics will symbolize humanity's victory over the virus.
Do the hustle
I can understand Europe wanting to vaccinate their own people first. That’s just normal. Australia has a team in Melbourne developing a vaccine for Aussies too.
Why hasn’t Japan had some of its own army of medical professionals working on and developing their own vaccine? Are they waiting for somebody to develop it so they can reproduce it, again?
P. Smith
"It is understandable to put their own people first," Kono said during an online panel Friday hosted by the World Economic Forum."But we are living on the same planet, and the supply chain now goes global."
Oh, now you want to talk about equality and equity. Coincidental timing.
sakurasuki
Japan will do same but the problem Japan has no R&D for covid vaccine that will be use globally, so Japan just can only import or asking to other producer outside Japan to do vaccine production in Japan.
https://www.uschamber.com/above-the-fold/the-high-cost-japan-s-farm-protectionism-and-how-the-tpp-can-help
On other things Japan just will do nationalism rethoric.
tamanegi
No one's stopping you from using the Chinese Covid19 vaccine Kono-san.
Zoroto
It's literally like a third world country blaming the imperialists for withholding supplies.
Why can't Japan, as the world's 3rd largest economy, produce its own vaccine?
These articles love to mention how Japan is doing better than other "advanced" economies. So which other "advanced" economy is not producing a vaccine?