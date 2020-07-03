Japan will not revive state of emergency as Tokyo reports over 120 COVID-19 cases Friday

Japan has no need to reintroduce a state of emergency to tackle the novel coronavirus, its top government spokesman said on Friday, as cases in Tokyo rose to a two-month high.
The new cases are mostly among people in their 20s and 30s, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters, with the number of serious cases declining.
New daily cases in the capital have exceeded 50 over the last week, with Tokyo reporting more than 120 on Friday, up from 107 the day before, the Nikkei newspaper reported, as the virus spreads among nightlife workers.
The state of emergency was lifted on May 25.
The pandemic is dominating Sunday's gubernatorial election campaign, with the incumbent, Yuriko Koike, looking set to win easily.
The state of emergency gave governors of Japan's 47 prefectures stronger legal authority to urge people to stay home and businesses to close, but there were no fines or arrests for non-compliance.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
kwatt
It should be declared again as soon as possible before corona cases become 1,000 tomorrow.
rainyday
If they aren't going to declare a state of emergency, they at least need to provide an explanation for what they are going to do to deal with this. Cases are clearly going up and something needs to change to turn that around. We've made it this far without getting hit bad, if they fumble the ball here I'm going to be pissed.
Redtail Swift
Woah, that picture! What happened to "Social Distancing"?
Paul
They don't have the money to shut everything down again. They would have to pay everybody again and again. I just got 1 million yen from the government a few days ago, will have to apply for a lot more if the shutdown again...
YeahRight
I just want it to be declared again so that I can take some time off.
But, alas, I live in Iwate, with ZERO confirmed cases, so even if declared, I will probably still have to show up.
Kitchener Leslie
Because the first one was a pathetic failure.
Kazumichi
Bye bye, Tokyo Olympics.
Roland Emmanuel Pada
everyone please take care
nandakandamanda
Double masks everyone!!! :-)
(With a light spraying of Hypochlorous Acid every so often)
Cricky
So head in the sand, it's regrettable that more and more people are getting the virus but it's not enough to make a change yet? And exactly where is the leader? Shouldn't he "urge" or promise something? Just for looks! It's not going away soon it's not conforming to the now numberless system nor the new Pannel of bobbing heads.
Moskollo
Typically abenomask has disappeared. Said it before whatever he touches goes wrong, he called off the state of emergency just as it was getting under control. He seems an arrogant out of touch man..
Monty
A shut down makes zero sense.
The current situation all over the world shows, that all the weeks or months shutdown has not much impact of the Virus.
The only impact of the Lockdowns is to destroy peoples life.
My opinion:
Number 1, people should stop to refuse wearing masks.
Number 2, wash hands and use the hand sanitizers.
Number 3, Keep social distance where it is possible.
In morning and evening packed trains, everyone who lives in Tokyo knows, that is impossible.
Redtails question is completely nonsens.
Number 4, Companies should go more to Telework
Number 5, keep the borders close.
We dont need imported cases here.
If everyone follow these rules, Japan will be fine!
Stop whining day by day how miserable the government is. Everyone is responsible for their own lifes. Dont sit at home and wait that the government is doing everything for you and give you a guidebook.
Do your own correct prevention! For you, your family, your friends and for other citizens.
And...I am sure Koike will win!