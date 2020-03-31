Line survey finds 7% of users in Tokyo have at least one coronavirus symptom

A survey of Line Corp's chat app users in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures in partnership with Japan's health ministry found 7.1% of respondents in the capital reporting at least one of the symptoms of the coronavirus.
A total of 443 people in Tokyo are infected with coronavirus according to official figures. Line's survey found that 7.1% out of 63,843 people responding in Tokyo reported at least one of the symptoms of the virus, including high fever or a bad cough, between March 27-30.
That puts the number of people reporting symptoms from a limited sample at around 4,500, although having such symptoms does not prove coronavirus infection and the respondees were self-selecting.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Tom
I guess this must be the note from LINE before I tossed in the trash.
jansob1
Pointless....anyone with allergies or any sickness that causes a fever, or a headache, or fatigue is counted.
englisc aspyrgend
Pointless? Perhaps or indicative of an underlying disbelief in the official figures and an effort to try and get something even vaguely closer to reality?
syzyguy
this feels like a government coordinated test run of an emergency broadcast messaging system.
the results are not as important as establishing that the system works and users are compliant.
just in case... you know.
Kag
The survey can be improved, symptoms like loss of smell/taste, diarrhea, shortness of breath should have been included.
ulysses
This is the allergy season so sniffles and cough are common.
I decided to take allergy medication this year, didn't want to catch a cold/cough and then wonder what it was.
However anyone with a fever and bad cough should see a doctor.
Cognac
Sure, cause asking by a chat application if you feel good is a serious verification
lol
Tora
Saw this and also trashed it
92.9% respondents who replied felt fine at the time they replied.
This is is no more than self diagnosis. And what about asymptomatic people ?
Clever PR campaign by Line though.