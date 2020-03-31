Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Line survey finds 7% of users in Tokyo have at least one coronavirus symptom

8 Comments
By Sam Nussey
TOKYO

A survey of Line Corp's chat app users in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures in partnership with Japan's health ministry found 7.1% of respondents in the capital reporting at least one of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

A total of 443 people in Tokyo are infected with coronavirus according to official figures. Line's survey found that 7.1% out of 63,843 people responding in Tokyo reported at least one of the symptoms of the virus, including high fever or a bad cough, between March 27-30.

That puts the number of people reporting symptoms from a limited sample at around 4,500, although having such symptoms does not prove coronavirus infection and the respondees were self-selecting.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

8 Comments
Login to comment

I guess this must be the note from LINE before I tossed in the trash.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Pointless....anyone with allergies or any sickness that causes a fever, or a headache, or fatigue is counted.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Pointless? Perhaps or indicative of an underlying disbelief in the official figures and an effort to try and get something even vaguely closer to reality?

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

this feels like a government coordinated test run of an emergency broadcast messaging system.

the results are not as important as establishing that the system works and users are compliant.

just in case... you know.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The survey can be improved, symptoms like loss of smell/taste, diarrhea, shortness of breath should have been included.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This is the allergy season so sniffles and cough are common.

I decided to take allergy medication this year, didn't want to catch a cold/cough and then wonder what it was.

However anyone with a fever and bad cough should see a doctor.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

englisc aspyrgendToday 05:24 pm JST

Pointless? Perhaps or indicative of an underlying disbelief in the official figures and an effort to try and get something even vaguely closer to reality?

Sure, cause asking by a chat application if you feel good is a serious verification

lol

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Saw this and also trashed it

92.9% respondents who replied felt fine at the time they replied.

This is is no more than self diagnosis. And what about asymptomatic people ?

Clever PR campaign by Line though.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Obama City

GaijinPot Travel

Uncategorized

7 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Immune System

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #74: Kagawa Prefecture Celebrates Animal Crossing Release With Video Game Ban

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Real Ninjas of Mie and Shiga Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Top 10 Things To Do In Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel